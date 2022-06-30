 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Life&Style

[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Jul 1, 2022 - 09:00       Updated : Jul 1, 2022 - 09:00
Tongyeong Hansan Battle Festival

The Tongyeong Hansan Battle Festival is set to take place at Donam Tourist Complex in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province, Aug. 5-14.

The festival commemorates the Great Battle of Hansan of 1592, the best-known naval battle in Korean history.

Visitors can observe a reenactment of the battle and experience hands-on programs at Yi Sun-sin Waterpark, organized by the city and Great Battle of Hansan Memorial Foundation.

Admission is free.

People of all ages are welcome and additional information can be found at www.hansanf.org
Eumseong Pumba Festival

The Eumseong Pumba Festival will take place in Eumseong-gun, North Chungcheong Province, running for five days starting Sept. 21 at Seolseong Park.

The origin of the festival is connected to the songs of street singers strolling around the marketplace, looking out for anything they could get. Performers here now do not beg for food or money, but they will sing at the event.

The event features various programs, including the Pumba performances, street parade and National Pumba King Contest.

The annual festival is open to visitors of all ages with no admission fees.

Updated information can be found at www.pumba21.com
Garden of Morning Calm Hydrangea Festival and Exhibition

The Garden of Morning Calm, situated in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, is one of Korea’s major botanical gardens.

In an attempt to promote the beautiful hydrangea blooming in July, the festival presents five types of hydrangea with photo zones.

Visitors can enjoy the differently shaped flowers and leaves of hydrangea, the most attractive flower of summer.

The festival began June 4 and runs through Sunday. The garden is open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Admission is 11,000 won and 8,500 for adults and teenagers, respectively, and 7,500 won for children.

For more information, visit www.morningcalm.co.kr
Everland Summer Water Fun Festival

Everland, South Korea’s largest theme park in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, is running its annual summer festival through Aug. 28.

The festival features various programs, including water shows, light shows, concerts and games for visitors of all ages.

Admission fees vary by date from 50,000 to 58,000 won for general admission. Tickets for children are 40,000 to 46,000 won.

Refer to Everland’s official website for exact price details. Entry fees also include access to the attractions.
Pocheon Herb Island’s Lavender Festival

The Lavender Festival will start June 18 and run through Aug. 31 at Herb Island in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province.

Herb Island seeks to mesmerize visitors not only with the purple fields, but also with the aromatic scent of lavender.

Aside from flowery photo zones, the festival offers various programs, including natural soap and cosmetics making, herb foot baths and more.

Tickets are 9,000 won, or discounted to 7,000 won for those under 16.

Updated information can be found at www.herbisland.co.kr

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114