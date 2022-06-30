[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea





The Tongyeong Hansan Battle Festival is set to take place at Donam Tourist Complex in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province, Aug. 5-14.



The festival commemorates the Great Battle of Hansan of 1592, the best-known naval battle in Korean history.



Visitors can observe a reenactment of the battle and experience hands-on programs at Yi Sun-sin Waterpark, organized by the city and Great Battle of Hansan Memorial Foundation.



Admission is free.



People of all ages are welcome and additional information can be found at

The Eumseong Pumba Festival will take place in Eumseong-gun, North Chungcheong Province, running for five days starting Sept. 21 at Seolseong Park.



The origin of the festival is connected to the songs of street singers strolling around the marketplace, looking out for anything they could get. Performers here now do not beg for food or money, but they will sing at the event.



The event features various programs, including the Pumba performances, street parade and National Pumba King Contest.



The annual festival is open to visitors of all ages with no admission fees.



Updated information can be found at

The Garden of Morning Calm, situated in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, is one of Korea’s major botanical gardens.



In an attempt to promote the beautiful hydrangea blooming in July, the festival presents five types of hydrangea with photo zones.



Visitors can enjoy the differently shaped flowers and leaves of hydrangea, the most attractive flower of summer.



The festival began June 4 and runs through Sunday. The garden is open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.



Admission is 11,000 won and 8,500 for adults and teenagers, respectively, and 7,500 won for children.



For more information, visit

Everland Summer Water Fun Festival



Everland, South Korea’s largest theme park in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, is running its annual summer festival through Aug. 28.



The festival features various programs, including water shows, light shows, concerts and games for visitors of all ages.



Admission fees vary by date from 50,000 to 58,000 won for general admission. Tickets for children are 40,000 to 46,000 won.



Refer to Everland’s official website for exact price details. Entry fees also include access to the attractions.

