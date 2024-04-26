Home

[Photo News] Hampyeong Butterfly Festival

By Lee Si-jin

Published : April 26, 2024 - 12:06

    • Link copied

Visitors enjoy a spring moment at the Hampyeong Butterfly Festival. (Hampyeong Tourism Organization) Visitors enjoy a spring moment at the Hampyeong Butterfly Festival. (Hampyeong Tourism Organization)
Hampyeong Butterfly Festival (Hampyeong Tourism Organization) Hampyeong Butterfly Festival (Hampyeong Tourism Organization)

The annual Hampyeong Butterfly Festival opens at Hampyeong Expo Park, an eco-themed tourist attraction in Hampyeong, South Jeolla Province, Friday. The 11-day spring festival beckons visitors who wish to learn about the flora and fauna of Korea via various programs, including virtual reality and hands-on experiences with butterflies and insects. There will be performances by local artists, banana harvesting, pizza making and exhibitions.

