[Photo News] Hampyeong Butterfly Festival

[Photo News] Hampyeong Butterfly FestivalBy Lee Si-jin
Published : April 26, 2024 - 12:06
The annual Hampyeong Butterfly Festival opens at Hampyeong Expo Park, an eco-themed tourist attraction in Hampyeong, South Jeolla Province, Friday. The 11-day spring festival beckons visitors who wish to learn about the flora and fauna of Korea via various programs, including virtual reality and hands-on experiences with butterflies and insects. There will be performances by local artists, banana harvesting, pizza making and exhibitions.
