National Dance Company's 'Book of the Dead' to journey beyond the veil

Empty-eyed female dancers gracefully whirl around, their movements intertwined with pounding beats. The scene reinterprets the traditional ritual of ground hardening of burial to protect the resting place from outside intrusion. Set to premiere at Haeoreum Grand Theater on April 25 where it will run through April 27, “Book of the Dead” is the latest work by the National Dance Company of Korea, affiliated with the National Theater of Korea. Choreographed by the state dance company's artistic director Kim Jong-deok, "Book of the Dead" is Kim's first work since assuming the position in April 2023.

From left, dancer Cho Yong-jin, artistic director and choreographer Kim Jong-deok, composer Hwang Gina and Choi Ho-jong pose for a group photo after a press conference in Seoul on Wednesday. (National Theater of Korea) From left, dancer Cho Yong-jin, artistic director and choreographer Kim Jong-deok, composer Hwang Gina and Choi Ho-jong pose for a group photo after a press conference in Seoul on Wednesday. (National Theater of Korea)

Speaking at a press conference held Wednesday following an open rehearsal, Kim emphasized that the work is not about death, but about both life and death. “Life and death are not separate. Contemplating death paradoxically illuminates the preciousness of life,” said Kim. “Death is not an endpoint but a culmination of life’s experiences. I hope the audience can reflect on their own lives as they follow the five stages of grief -- denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance." Kim said the work draws inspiration from a Tibetan Buddhist scripture, “Bardo Thodol,” commonly known as “The Tibetan Book of the Dead,” which serves as a spiritual guide for navigating the afterlife. The text is intended to guide one through the experiences that the consciousness has after death, in the bardo, the interval between death and the next rebirth. "When the coronavirus was at its peak, we faced sudden and serious death,” Kim added. “During that time, I came across a video titled ‘Bardo’ by Taiwanese artist Charwei Tsai.” He explained, "We put a lot of effort into conveying the narrative and sentiments. With the foreshadowing and allusions in the plot, following the story won't be a challenge."

