National Dance Company's 'Book of the Dead' to journey beyond the veil

Most Popular
-
1
Assembly race heats up as early voters turn out in record numbers
-
2
No shirt, no shoes or dressed for mourning: Candidates' campaign gimmicks
-
3
86-year-old woman who donated life savings dies alone
-
4
S. Korea successfully launches 2nd spy satellite into orbit
-
5
[KH Explains] Political leeks: Scallions become election attack line
-
6
Senior doctors positively assess Yoon-junior doctors meeting, vow 'unified' response hike plan withdrawal
-
7
New girl group ILLIT debuts on British Official Singles chart
-
8
[Election 2024] Will S. Korea's political regionalism crumble?
-
9
Taiwan quake may push up memory chip prices in Q2: analysts
-
10
[KH Explains] Hyundai Motor’s bet on robot dog befalls murky outlook
National Dance Company's 'Book of the Dead' to journey beyond the veilBy Hwang Dong-hee
Published : April 8, 2024 - 17:32
Empty-eyed female dancers gracefully whirl around, their movements intertwined with pounding beats. The scene reinterprets the traditional ritual of ground hardening of burial to protect the resting place from outside intrusion.
Set to premiere at Haeoreum Grand Theater on April 25 where it will run through April 27, “Book of the Dead” is the latest work by the National Dance Company of Korea, affiliated with the National Theater of Korea. Choreographed by the state dance company's artistic director Kim Jong-deok, "Book of the Dead" is Kim's first work since assuming the position in April 2023.
Speaking at a press conference held Wednesday following an open rehearsal, Kim emphasized that the work is not about death, but about both life and death.
“Life and death are not separate. Contemplating death paradoxically illuminates the preciousness of life,” said Kim. “Death is not an endpoint but a culmination of life’s experiences. I hope the audience can reflect on their own lives as they follow the five stages of grief -- denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance."
Kim said the work draws inspiration from a Tibetan Buddhist scripture, “Bardo Thodol,” commonly known as “The Tibetan Book of the Dead,” which serves as a spiritual guide for navigating the afterlife. The text is intended to guide one through the experiences that the consciousness has after death, in the bardo, the interval between death and the next rebirth.
"When the coronavirus was at its peak, we faced sudden and serious death,” Kim added. “During that time, I came across a video titled ‘Bardo’ by Taiwanese artist Charwei Tsai.”
He explained, "We put a lot of effort into conveying the narrative and sentiments. With the foreshadowing and allusions in the plot, following the story won't be a challenge."
Comprising three parts, the performance traces the 49-day journey of the deceased after death. In the first part, the deceased crosses the river of death, while the living lament the death. Part two delves into the reminiscences of the deceased, portraying scenes from childhood to adulthood in a panorama. The third part portrays the acceptance of death and the letting go of worldly desires.
Leading dancers Cho Yong-jin and Choi Ho-jong take on the roles of the deceased.
Cho, portraying the deceased facing death, said, "The music enveloped me in comfort. So I surrendered myself entirely to its embrace."
Choi, embodying the deceased in reminiscence, said, "One gazes at life through death, while the other sees death through life. I found that the more passionately one lives, the deeper the shadow of death feels."
The musical score, composed by Kim Jae-deok for parts one and two and by geomungo player and composer Hwang Gina for the final part, adds depth and emotion to the performance.
“Death is something one can only speculate about, without experiencing it. So it took me a long time to grasp the emotional arc,” said Hwang. “I sought to convey the interconnectedness of life and death, by juxtaposing contrasting melodies. I envisioned a ‘dystopian utopia,’ a warm but ironic space where a dark river flows and flowers bloom.”
More from Headlines
-
South Korea launches 2nd spy satellite in space race
-
Parties greet record early voter turnout with joy, trepidation
-
Shift in stance? Ministry leaves room for dialogue over med student hike