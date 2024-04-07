Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Russia summons S. Korean ambassador to protest against Seoul's sanctions: Sputnik

    Russia summons S. Korean ambassador to protest against Seoul's sanctions: Sputnik
  2. 2

    Local festivals disappoint as cherry trees blossom late

    Local festivals disappoint as cherry trees blossom late
  3. 3

    [Drama Tour] Dating spots from hit coming-of-age dramas shot in Suwon

    [Drama Tour] Dating spots from hit coming-of-age dramas shot in Suwon
  4. 4

    Jury finds crypto mogul Kwon liable in US civil fraud trial: reports

    Jury finds crypto mogul Kwon liable in US civil fraud trial: reports
  5. 5

    New girl group ILLIT debuts on British Official Singles chart

    New girl group ILLIT debuts on British Official Singles chart
  1. 6

    Early-voting turnout for general elections hits record 31.28%

    Early-voting turnout for general elections hits record 31.28%
  2. 7

    [Weekender] Jeju commemorates its deepest scar

    [Weekender] Jeju commemorates its deepest scar
  3. 8

    Children, teens using smartphones more: study

    Children, teens using smartphones more: study
  4. 9

    Just one more? Gwangju police DUI is 4th this year

    Just one more? Gwangju police DUI is 4th this year
  5. 10

    Assembly race heats up as early voters turn out in historic numbers

    Assembly race heats up as early voters turn out in historic numbers
소아쌤

Users of bullet trains KTX, SRT hit record Q1 figures

By Yonhap

Published : April 7, 2024 - 11:14

    • Link copied

People walk up stairs after getting off a KTX bullet train at Seoul Station in central Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap) People walk up stairs after getting off a KTX bullet train at Seoul Station in central Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

The number of passengers on South Korea's bullet trains KTX and SRT hit a record high for the first quarter of a year, the trains' operators said Sunday.

From January to March, the number of KTX users jumped to 19.26 million from 17.91 million during the same period of last year, according to Korea Railroad.

SR Inc. said the number of SRT users rose to 6.43 million from 6.3 million during the same period.

The operators said the "pent-up" travel demand after years of the COVID-19 pandemic and an increased supply of their bullet train routes pushed up the quarterly figures.

Among the routes, KTX's Seoul-Busan route and SRT's Suseo-Busan route attracted 1.49 million and 678,000 users, respectively, in the March quarter.

Korail and SR started the KTX and SRT bullet train services in April 2004 and December 2016, respectively. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines