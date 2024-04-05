Korean National Ballet to premiere John Neumeier's 'Little Mermaid' in Korea

The Korean National Ballet is gearing up for the highly anticipated Korean premiere of John Neumeier's adaptation of "The Little Mermaid" at the Seoul Arts Center from May 1 through 5.

Neumeier, who has been the director and chief choreographer of Hamburg Ballet based in Germany since 1973, is widely acknowledged as one of today's foremost choreographers. He has crafted more than 170 works so far, bearing his distinctive interpretation of classic narratives.

Neumeier will visit Korea later this month to oversee the rehearsals, along with directors Niurka Moredo and Lloyd Riggins. He has previously visited the Korean National Ballet in August last year.

Previously in 2005, he collaborated with the Royal Danish Ballet and premiered "The Little Mermaid" at the Copenhagen Opera House in commemoration of the 200th anniversary of Hans Christian Andersen's birth. Neumeier also spearheaded the staging, set design and costumes for this production.

The American choreographer is known to draw inspiration from Andersen's original fairy tale, staying faithful to the story's tragic roots rather than the upbeat ending of the Disney animation.