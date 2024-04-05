Korean National Ballet to premiere John Neumeier's 'Little Mermaid' in Korea

Most Popular
Korean National Ballet to premiere John Neumeier's 'Little Mermaid' in KoreaBy Hwang Dong-hee
Published : April 5, 2024 - 14:48
The Korean National Ballet is gearing up for the highly anticipated Korean premiere of John Neumeier's adaptation of "The Little Mermaid" at the Seoul Arts Center from May 1 through 5.
Neumeier, who has been the director and chief choreographer of Hamburg Ballet based in Germany since 1973, is widely acknowledged as one of today's foremost choreographers. He has crafted more than 170 works so far, bearing his distinctive interpretation of classic narratives.
Neumeier will visit Korea later this month to oversee the rehearsals, along with directors Niurka Moredo and Lloyd Riggins. He has previously visited the Korean National Ballet in August last year.
Previously in 2005, he collaborated with the Royal Danish Ballet and premiered "The Little Mermaid" at the Copenhagen Opera House in commemoration of the 200th anniversary of Hans Christian Andersen's birth. Neumeier also spearheaded the staging, set design and costumes for this production.
The American choreographer is known to draw inspiration from Andersen's original fairy tale, staying faithful to the story's tragic roots rather than the upbeat ending of the Disney animation.
In his adaptation of "The Little Mermaid," Neumeier introduces the character of the Poet as the narrative opener. The story begins with the tears of the Poet, who attends the wedding of his beloved, and from a single teardrop that fell into the sea, the Little Mermaid is born.
The dramatic tale is set in two contrasting worlds: the simple, underwater life of the ocean creatures and the flamboyant lifestyle of humans. The Little Mermaid travels through both worlds, enduring torment because of her committed love for the prince -- but through her own strength in the end -- transcends. Neumeier’s rendition highlights the pure yet intense love of the Little Mermaid with the tragic suffering she endures for the sake of love.
The music score, composed by Lera Auerbach, captures the mermaid's melancholic voice using the theremin, an electronic musical instrument controlled without physical contact by the performer. Through the dissonance created by the theremin and the violin, the music portrays the mermaid's anguish and turbulent emotions.
