NewJeans to debut in Japan in June

NewJeans is set to release a single in Korea on May 24 and make its debut in Japan with another single on June 21, according to Ador, the group's agency.

The single to be released in Korea on May 24, “How Sweet,” will come with three B-sides including “Bubble Gum,” and instrumental versions of both songs.

“Bubble Gum” will be unveiled next month as part of a Japanese commercial and a theme song for a TV program before the official album release.

The group will make its official debut in Japan in June with the release of a separate single, “Supernatural."

The Japanese single will also come with three B-sides including “Right Now,” and instrumental versions of both the title track and “Right Now.”

“Right Now” will also be used in a commercial in Korea and Japan in May.

“NewJeans will be active in both Korea and Japan, appearing in TV music programs in both countries," said Ador.

The quintet is also holding its second fan meeting, Bunnies Camp 2024 Tokyo Dome, at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on June 26-27.

This will be the quickest an overseas artist has appeared at Tokyo Dome since their debut.

NewJeans is also preparing for an album release in the second half of this year and a world tour in 2025.

“Such big scale fanmeet concert will be a stepping stone for the group’s world tour in 2025. We will do our best to present performances of better quality along with a new album in the second half of this year to fans,” said Ador.