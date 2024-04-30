TXT to embark on world tour next month

K-pop boy group TXT is set to kick off its third world tour, “Act: Promise,” with a three-day concert at the KSPO Dome in Seoul May 3-5.

According to Big Hit Music, TXT is expected to offer an immersive experience in its show with a set list and videos that convey a story, and special stage effects.

The group will turn the main stage of the KSPO Dome into a circular stage surrounded 360 degrees by the audience.

They also implemented twice as many LED screens, stage props and light effects as in their previous concert held in the same venue last year.

TXT is expected to showcase performances of some singles they have never performed on stage before, as well as newly arranged singles made especially for the world tour.

“We tried to make the set list different from our previous concerts as much as we can. There are a lot of songs for MOAs (referring to TXT fans) to enjoy singing and dancing along with. We prepared a fun show that can stay in your memory for a long time,” said TXT in a press release.

Following their show in Seoul, TXT is set to perform in eight cities in the US and four cities in Japan.

These shows include a concert at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California, the largest venue the boy band has ever performed in, with the capacity to accommodate 63,000 audience members.