N. Korea refuses all contact with Japan

North Korea will refuse all contact with Japan, after Tokyo took issue with the problem of Japanese abductees and the North's nuclear program, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said Tuesday.

Kim Yo-jong, vice department director of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Committee, made the remark in a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency, a day after she said Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had expressed a willingness to hold a summit with her brother.

"Japan has no courage at all to take the first step toward a new North Korea-Japan relationship while changing history and promoting regional peace and stability," she said.

"Our government has clearly determined Japan's attitude once again and in conclusion, will disregard and refuse any contact or negotiation with the Japanese side," she added. (Yonhap)