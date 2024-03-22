[Test Drive] Hyundai Staria hybrid presents standard of multi-purpose vehicle

Hyundai Motor's flagship minivan Staria has returned with a hybrid engine powertrain and more comfort and safety options, paving the way for the future of multi-purpose vehicles.

The Korea Herald had an opportunity to ride in the back of the Staria lounge hybrid model and got behind the wheel in a test drive in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, Wednesday.

The back of the seven-seater minivan gave a feeling of being treated from the beginning as a chauffeur opened the door with a touch of a button. The legroom for the two seats in the second row was particularly roomy. Buttons on the side of the seats allowed passengers to change their seating position.

The spacious legroom and headroom combined with the recliner chair features were more than enough to be comparable to the second row of the Kia Carnival, a top selection for the South Korean family vehicle.

The three seats in the rear and third row also had enough legroom and headroom for someone over 180 centimeters tall.

Throughout the approximately 25-minute chauffeur-driven trip, the riding experience in the back seat felt balanced and comfortable despite the van’s height.