CJ's Tous Les Jours debuts in Cambodia

CJ Foodville said Monday it has opened two new Tous Les Jours branches in Cambodia, as part of efforts to broaden its foothold in Southeast Asia.

The two new branches, which opened Friday in Kam Puchea Kroum and Toul Tom Poung in the country’s capital, Phnom Penh, mark the first locations for CJ Foodville to showcase the Tous Les Jours brand in the country.

According to the company, both of the new branches feature a hybrid concept of cafe and bakery elements, boasting a selection of over 400 different bakery products. The Kam Puchea Kroum branch is located in Phnom Penh’s main commercial district, while the Toul Tom Poung branch sits in a residential area in the city.

The decision to open the new branches in Cambodia came with CJ Foodville’s partnership with EFG, a Cambodian firm specializing in dining-out franchise businesses across Southeast Asian countries, including Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar.

This partnership falls under the "master franchise" system, with CJ Foodville having transferred its business authority to use the Tous Les Jours brand to the local operator in return for royalties, the South Korean company said.

CJ Foodville said it intends to establish at least five Tous Les Jours branches in Cambodia by year-end.

"The recent launch in Cambodia holds significant meaning as it represents a crucial step toward expanding into other Southeast Asian countries," a CJ Foodville official said.

“Building on the success in other Southeast Asian regions such as Vietnam and Indonesia, we will also lead the new K-bakery trend in Cambodia.”

CJ Foodville currently operates more than 400 Tous Les Jours branches across seven countries, including the US, Canada, Indonesia and Vietnam, witnessing its overseas sales rise.