[팟캐스트] (579) 해외 K콘텐츠 팬을 대상으로 새롭게 선보이는 관광 상품 종류는?By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : April 29, 2024 - 10:31
진행자: 간형우, Ali Abbot
Culture Ministry, KTO unveil Hallyu-themed tours
기사 요약: 문체부-관광공사, 해외 방문객 대상으로 한국 콘텐츠에 기반한 관광상품 7종 선보인다
[1] The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization are looking to woo Southeast Asian and Middle Eastern tourists with new Hallyu-themed tour packages.
*woo: 구애하다
[2] “Despite the rising popularity of Korean content, some travel destinations have not been promoted properly due to their low accessibility and intellectual property rights. We have been discussing such issues and have assisted local travel agencies and content creators to sign a memorandum of understanding for greater travel experiences that can satisfy passionate Hallyu fans,” the ministry’s latest press release said.
*accessibility: 접근
*memorandum of understanding: 양해 각서 (MOU)
[3] “The new tourism products will be heavily promoted in Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates, who have all been big Korean culture fans,” it added.
*promote: 촉진하다, 홍보하다, 승진시키다
[4] A total of seven Korean content-themed tours will be offered to tourists from these locations, including four day-trip programs in Seoul and its suburbs, two one-night trips to Busan or Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province, and a three-day trip to Gangwon Province.
*suburb: 교외
기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=2024042105010
[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]
아이튠즈(아이폰):https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2
네이버 오디오 클립(아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404
팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638
