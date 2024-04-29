[Photo News] Kumho in Europe

Kumho Tire held a brand experience day at the Vairano Circuit in Milan on April 21 to offer European dealers hands-on experiences with the Korean brand, the tire maker said Monday. The company plans to bolster its presence in the European market even further, as it has seen an average of 20 percent annual growth rate in its regional revenue over the last five years. The Korean tire maker has set out the record-high goal of reaching 4.56 trillion won ($3.3 billion) in annual sales this year after posting record revenue and operating profit last year. (Kumho Tire)