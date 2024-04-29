[Photo News] Kumho in Europe

Most Popular
-
1
Tensions heighten ahead of first president-opposition chief meeting
-
2
Seoul to provide housing subsidy to married couples with newborns
-
3
[KH Explains] No more 'Michael' at Kakao Games
-
4
Rapper jailed after public street fight with another rapper
-
5
Woman gets suspended term for injuring boyfriend with knife
-
6
Samsung chief bolsters ties with Germany’s Zeiss
-
7
Nominee for chief of anti-corruption body pledges 'independence, effectiveness'
-
8
Med schools expect 1,500+ new admission slots next year
-
9
NewJeans pops out ‘Bubble Gum’ video amid troubles at agency
-
10
KT launches new mobile plans for foreign residents
[Photo News] Kumho in EuropeBy Korea Herald
Published : April 29, 2024 - 14:03
Kumho Tire held a brand experience day at the Vairano Circuit in Milan on April 21 to offer European dealers hands-on experiences with the Korean brand, the tire maker said Monday. The company plans to bolster its presence in the European market even further, as it has seen an average of 20 percent annual growth rate in its regional revenue over the last five years. The Korean tire maker has set out the record-high goal of reaching 4.56 trillion won ($3.3 billion) in annual sales this year after posting record revenue and operating profit last year. (Kumho Tire)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Tensions heighten before president's 1st meeting with opposition chief
-
Ex-deputy prime minister takes helm of troubled ruling party
-
Liberal bloc moves to rewrite student rights ordinance