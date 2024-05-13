(584) ‘뉴진스님’의 다음 글로벌 부처핸섬 행선지는?

진행자: 간형우, Ali Abbot

‘Monk’ DJ spreading Buddhism goes global

기사 요약: ‘아시아 대세’된 뉴진스님 윤성호, 아시아로 불교 문화 전파 가속화

[1] A South Korean DJ-comedian in a Buddhist monk’s robe is making strides in Korea and abroad with the backing of Korea’s largest Buddhist sect that has employed him as part of its outreach to wider audiences.

*monk: 수도승

*make strides: 큰 발걸음을 내딛다 or 장족의 발전을 하다

*outreach: 봉사활동, 사회공헌활동

[2] Yoon Seong-ho, the DJ known as the Ven. New Jean, will close the three-day Lotus Lantern Festival on Sunday, with an electronic dance music performance echoing Buddhist verses. The show is set in front of Jogyesa, the main temple of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism.

*echo: 울림, 메아리, ~소리로 가득하다, 반복하다

[3] Sunday’s event will mark the second time the DJ brings the annual lantern festival to an end. Interest in the deejaying “monk” has spread beyond Korea.

*bring ~ to an end: ~를 끝내다

[4] Yoon will perform in Hong Kong on May 17, followed by another performance on July 13 in Taiwan -- where Yoon’s first overseas performance was staged on April 27.

*overseas: 해외의, 외국의

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20240512050107

