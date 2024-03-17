[Herald Interview] Day6 vows to continue with ‘Fourever’

Four-member group Day6 has returned with its 8th mini album, “Fourever," following a three-year break.

The members' excitement and anticipation about the second chapter of Day6 were palpable during a group interview held in Seoul on Wednesday.

“The new album’s title holds several meanings. Our official fandom, My Day, has been recruited for the 4th time this year. The title also signifies our hope that the music the four of us sing will last forever,” said Young K about the album title.

Leader Sungjin confessed that although all the members were thrilled to return to the stage, there were some concerns and anxieties. “We assumed that listeners’ expectations would have grown during the time we were away, so how this album would turn out weighed heavy on our minds.”

"This album is a bridge between the old Day6 and the future Day6. So, rather than a new challenge, we decided to continue doing the music that Day6 has done so far, but show how we have grown," said Sungjin.

There are seven songs in the album including the title track "Welcome to the Show." Young K, who wrote the lyrics to the title track, said he wanted to make a song that everyone could relate to.

"The atmosphere of the song will also suit many occasions. It’s an excellent song to sing at concert halls, graduation ceremonies and sports games," he said.

"Happy" will appeal to many people as well, according to the members. "'Happy' is a song that explores the worries and doubts that the narrator feels about finding happiness. Anyone with similar feelings might get some comfort.”

Drummer Dowoon added that he started working out because "Happy" requires a stronger drumming sound than other Day6 songs.

During the group's three-year hiatus, all four members completed their mandatory military service -- Young K in the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army, Wonpil in the Navy and Sungjin and Dowoon in the Army. Sungjin recalled that his time in the military made him mentally stronger while Young K said it made him feel more determined to work harder as a band member once they were back together.

Dowoon, the group's youngest member, said his mindset changed much in the military. "I came to think that I should live without any regrets and do everything I want to do without causing harm to others," he said. "I feel much happier than before."

Wonpil, the first idol ever to join the Navy, said he thought a lot about his life as a Day6 member while fulfilling his duty.

"The time we spend on stage is only a fraction of a second and the difficult moments are much longer. But standing on the stage is so fulfilling that my happiness at that time makes up for all the hard times," added Wonpil.

Day6 debuted in 2015, making this year the band's 10th year.

"When I was a trainee, I thought the band would be successful upon our debut. I realized that wasn't the case, and then I changed my mind to make music slowly and steadily,” said Sungjin, adding that he is grateful for the fans who have supported the band thus far.

Despite the long hiatus, the teamwork in preparation for the album went smoothly, thanks to years and years of practice. "Even though it had been a while since we had done it together, we hit it off and I felt that we understood each other very well. I loved the process of developing and exchanging ideas as if we could read each other's minds. We are definitely a team," Sungjin said.

Along with the new album release, Day6 will hold concerts on April 12-14 at Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Songpa-gu, Seoul

All four members repeatedly emphasized how grateful they are to the fans, saying that the biggest reason behind the group's success so far has been its fans, My Day. “(Our fans) have waited for us for so long. Now it is our turn to repay them and return the love,” said Dowoon.

Sungjin agreed saying, “I have always worked with the belief that our music would succeed someday, and I think that was the driving force that made us come this far. I believe that if we continue our music with pride, good results will eventually follow.”