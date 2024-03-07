[New in Korean] YA debut novel traps readers in underwater tunnel

Most Popular
-
1
S. Korea to inject W188b to fill in medical void amid doctors’ protest
-
2
Myeong-dong dethroned as Korea's priciest retail destination: Meet new leader
-
3
Medical professors quit in droves over expansion plan
-
4
Jennie of Blackpink’s collaboration with Matt Champion coming soon
-
5
[Drama Tour] Explore Jeju Island as shown in rom-com series 'Welcome to Samdal-ri'
-
6
Abortion in S. Korea: neither illegal nor legal
-
7
GTX-B breaks ground for 30-min Seoul-Incheon commute
-
8
Tragic death of city official shows growing prevalence of doxing in Korea
-
9
Korea ranks last in OECD for women’s working environment 12 years in row
-
10
Hyundai Motor begins trade-in services for EVs
New in Korean
-
1
YA debut novel traps readers in underwater tunnel
-
2
Finding solace through the second-hand market
-
3
Woo Da-young invites readers into 'a darker night' with latest SF collection
-
4
Booker shortlisted Bora Chung returns with autobiographical SF tales
-
5
Fantasy novel emerges from psychological autopsy center
[New in Korean] YA debut novel traps readers in underwater tunnelBy Hwang Dong-hee
Published : March 9, 2024 - 10:01
"Tunnel 103"
By Yoo Yi-je
Changbi Publishers
A peaceful day on Black Widow Spider Island, a popular tourist destination, is shattered by the sudden emergence of monstrous creatures. Desperately running away from the monsters, people find themselves trapped in an underwater tunnel. Panic ensues as seawater ominously leaks in and the tunnel's collapse is only a matter of when.
The underwater tunnel is the only passage connecting the island and the mainland, but the island is infested with monsters and a formidable barrier blocks the mainland side.
A realization dawns on the survivors -- the only way out is to venture onto the island first and find the way to open the barrier. As the characters grapple with fear and monsters, they discover secrets of the island.
Yoo Yi-je's debut YA novel won the 4th Young Adult Literature Award organized by the publisher and Kakao Page.
(Park So-young's "Snowglobe," which won the inaugural award, has recently been published by Delacorte Press, an imprint of Random House Children’s Books.)
The compelling narrative unfolds in a dystopian world, going back and forth between suspense and relief. The author vividly paints eerie landscapes and orchestrates a sequence of events that sustains tension throughout.
"Tunnel 103" also delves into reflections on human nature and society. The readers will find themselves rooting for the young heroine, who perseveres with unwavering hope, determined to protect her loved ones and survive.
More from Headlines
-
Medical professors quit in droves over expansion plan
-
Moody's turns negative on Korean banks' ratings outlook
-
Tragic death of city official shows growing prevalence of doxing in Korea