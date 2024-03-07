[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Spring blooms at Everland

A walk on trails lined with spring flowers -- 11 different types of plum blossoms -- is a sure sign that spring has arrived.

At the Sky Garden in Everland, South Korea’s largest theme park in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, a 5,000-won ticket is all it takes to enjoy the harbingers of spring. Ticket holders can also enter the nearby Hoam Museum of Art at a 50 percent discount and also save on admission to the amusement park.

The trails will be open from March 15-26, and online reservations opened Wednesday.

Plum blossoms in Gwangyang

All the way down south in Gwangyang, South Jeolla Province, yet another spring flower festival has just kicked off.

From March 8-17, Gwangyang is hosting one of the most-visited spring flower festivals in the country.

Admission to the 33-square-meter grove of plum blossom trees in Seomjingang Village -- home to the largest number of such fragrant trees in the country -- costs from 4,000 won to 5,000 won. Fees are waived for ages 65 and above and veterans.

The admission tickets can be used toward the purchase of food and souvenirs at the festival. Visit gwangyang.go.kr/tour for more details.

Japanese Cornelian cherry blossom trails in Gurye

Gurye County, also in South Jeolla Province, is another locale for scenic views -- with flowers. The county touts trails lined with cornelian cherry dogwood, one of the first trees in Korea to flower in spring.

From March 9-17, the trail that cuts through villages and hidden spots is open to the public for free. Guided tours will be offered March 10, 16 and 17 for those making reservations online at naver.me/xBsHaJDS.

The 2.5-kilometer trail is mostly flat, needing about 50 minutes to complete. Street foods and local dishes will be sold nearby. Find out more at gurye.go.kr/tour/main.do.

Jeju Canola Flower Festival

Spring flowers extend as far to the south as Jeju Island. Canola flowers on Korea’s southernmost island, which recently wrapped up its camellia festival, will greet visitors looking for a change of season, through April.

At Hueree Park, visitors won’t just find a field of yellow canola flowers. Red plum blossoms and hydrangeas, set to bloom as early as April, will render a more spring-like atmosphere. Pets on leashes are allowed.

Admission ranges in price from 10,000 won to 13,000 won. For details check m.hueree.com.

Pink lights at Pocheon Herb Island

At 6 p.m. every day except Wednesdays, Herb Island, a botanical garden in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province, is bathed in pink light through March.

A train ride across the compound housing the vast green-turned-pink park will be perfect for those who enjoy nighttime illumination. The garden’s operator says the lighting is meant to emulate fireflies.

The garden is open from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, staying open for an additional two hours on Fridays. It’s open from noon to midnight on Saturdays and holidays, closing two hours early on Sundays.

The cost of admission ranges from 8,000 won to 10,000 won. Weekend and holiday visits cost an additional 2,000 won per person. More information can be found at herbisland.co.kr.