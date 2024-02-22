[김대균의 영어산책] KDK AI TOEIC Vocabulary Word Part 1

단어 공부는 가장 안전한 투자이다. 영어 시험을 공부하는데 불안하고 걱정하는 분들에게 필자가 드리는 말씀은 “불안하십니까? 단어를 외우세요!”이다. 단어 공부만큼 안전한 투자는 드물다. 최근 2년 치 토익 기출 단어를 토대로 새롭게 구성한 파트 1 단어를 3회에 걸쳐 정리해 보자! 다. ★의 개수는 중요도와 사용 빈도를 의미한다. 실용적이고 좋은 단어들이니 함께 공부해 보자! ★★★★★ 가 제일 중요한 단어가 된다.

1. accommodate(수용하다): "This room can accommodate 100 guests." 이 교실은 100 명을 수용 할 수 있다. ★★★

2. adjust(조정하다): "A man is adjusting the height of an office chair." 한 남자가 사무실 의자를 조절하고 있다. ★★

3. adorn(장식하다): "The room has been adorned with flowers." 이방은 꽃으로 장식되어 있다. ★★★ ★

4. aisle(통로): "A man is restocking products in an aisle." 한 남자가 상점 통로에 제품을 채워 넣고 있다. ★★★

5. applaud(박수치다): "The audience is applauding after a performance." 청중들이 공연을 본 후에 박수를 치고 있다. ★★★

6. apron(앞치마): "A woman is wearing an apron while cooking."한 여성이 앞치마를 두르고 요리하고 있다. ★★★★

7. arrange(정돈하다): "People are arranging chairs for a meeting." 사람들이 회의를 위해 의자를 정돈하고 있다. ★★★

8. assemble(조립하다): "A woman is assembling parts of a new desk." 한 여자가 새 책상의 부품을 조립하고 있다. ★

9. athlete(운동선수): "An athlete is stretching before a race." 한 운동선수가 경기 전에 몸을 풀고 있다. ★★

10. attach(첨부하다): "A woman is attaching a file to an email." 한 여성이 파일을 이메일에 첨부하고 있다. ★★★

11. audience(청중): "An audience is listening to a concert." 청중이 콘서트를 듣고 있다. ★★★

12. auditorium(강당): "An auditorium is filled with students." 강당이 학생들로 가득하다. ★★

13. awning(건물에 붙은 차양): "An awning is shading a shop's entrance." 차양이 상점 입구를 그늘지게 하고 있다. ★★

14. barn(곡물창고, 헛간): "A tractor has been parked inside a barn." 트랙터가 곡물창고 안에 주차되어 있다. ★★

15. be left unattended(주인 없이 남겨진): "Luggage has been left unattended at an airport." 짐이 공항에 주인 없이 남겨져 있다. ★★★★

16. be seated(앉아 있다): "Guests have been seated in a cafe." 손님들이 카페에 앉아 있다. ★★★

17. belongings(소지품): "A worker is collecting belongings after a class." 직원이 수업 후에 소지품을 챙기고 있다. ★★★★

18. beverage(음료): "A woman is pouring a beverage into a glass." 한 여성이 음료를 잔에 붓고 있다. ★★★

19. bin(통): "A man is throwing paper into a recycling bin." 한 남자가 종이를 재활용통에 던져 넣고 있다. ★★★

20. blanket(담요): "A man is spreading a blanket on the beach." 한 남자가 담요를 해변에 펴고 있다. ★★

21. board(탑승하다): "Passengers are boarding a bus." 승객이 버스를 타고 있다. ★★★

22. booth(부스): "Customers are ordering food at a booth." 고객이 부스에서 음식을 주문하고 있다. ★★★

23. border(경계): "A fence is marking the border of a park." 담장이 공원의 경계를 표시하고 있다. ★★★★

24. browse(구경하다): "A woman is browsing through books at a library." 한 여성이 도서관에서 책들을 구경하고 있다. ★★

25. canopy(천막): "A picnic table is under a canopy." 피크닉 테이블이 천막 아래 있다. ★★★★★

26. carry(나르다): "A man is carrying boxes into a new house." 한 남자가 상자들을 새 집으로 옮기고 있다. ★★★

27. carton(종이박스, 곽): "A woman is opening a carton of milk." 한 여성이 우유곽을 열고 있다. ★★★★★

28. cast a shadow(그늘지게 하다): "A tree is casting a shadow on a sunny day." 나무가 맑은 날에 그늘을 던지고 있다. ★★★★

29. ceiling(천정): "A man is installing a new light fixture on the ceiling." 한 남자가 새 조명장치를 천정에 설치하고 있다. ★★★

30. chop up(칼로 썰다): "A woman is chopping up vegetables for a stew." 한 여성이 스튜를 만들기 위해 채소를 썰고 있다. chop은 ‘찹찹’ 소리를 흉내 낸 의성어이다. ★★★

31. clap(박수치다): "Children are clapping hands in a circle." 어린이들이 둘러앉아 박수를 치고 있다. ★★★★★

32. climb(오르다): "A man is climbing a ladder to reach a high shelf." 한 남자가 높은 선반에 도달하려고 사다리에 오르고 있다. ★★★

33. container(통, 그릇, 담는 것의 총칭): "A woman is filling a container with water." 한 여성이 컵에 물을 넣고 있다. ★★

34. conveyor belt(컨베이어 벨트= airport carousel): "Suitcases are moving on a conveyor belt." 옷가방들이 컨베이어 벨트(carousel) 위에서 움직이고 있다. ★★★

35. couch(소파): "A cat is sleeping on a couch." 고양이 한 마리가 소파에서 자고 있다. ★★★

36. courtyard(안마당): "A fountain is in the center of a courtyard." 분수대가 안마당 중앙에 있다. ★★★★

37. crate(나무상자): "A man is loading crates onto a truck." 한 남자가 나무상자를 트럭에 싣고 있다. ★★★★

38. cross(건너다): "Pedestrians are waiting to cross the street." 보행자가 거리를 건너기 위해 기다리고 있다. ★★★

39. cupboard(찬장): "A man is storing dishes in a kitchen cupboard." 한 남자가 접시들을 주방 찬장에 넣고 있다. ★★★★

40. curb(연석): "A car is parked next to the curb." 차 한대가 보도의 연석 옆에 주차되어 있다. ★★★

41. cutlery(포크, 나이프등 칼붙이) : "A woman is setting the table with cutlery for dinner."한 여성이 저녁식사를 위해 테이블에 포크와 나이프를 세팅하고 있다. ★★

42. debris(잔해, 나머지): "Workers are cleaning debris after a storm." 직원들이 폭풍우 뒤에 잔해들을 치우고 있다. ★★★

43. demolish(건물을 부수다=tear down): "A bulldozer is demolishing an old wall." 불도저가 오래된 벽을 부수고 있다. ★★★

44. dig(땅 파다): "People are digging a hole to plant a tree." 사람들이 나무를 심으려고 구멍을 파고 있다 . ★★★

45. diner(식당): "A cook is preparing meals in a diner." 한 요리사가 식당에서 식사를 준비하고 있다. ★★★★

46. direction(방향): "A woman is pointing in the direction of the exit." 한 여성이 출구 방향을 가리키고 있다. ★★★

47. directory(전화번호부, 인명부, 주소록): "A man is looking the phone number in the directory." 한 남자가 전화번호부에서 전화번호를 찾고 있다. ★★★★★

48. display(전시): "Jewelry is on display in a store window." 보석이 상점 창에 전시되어 있다. ★★★

49. dock(정박하다): "A boat is docked at the marina." 보트가 선착장에 정박하여 있다. ★★★

50. drawer(서랍): "A man is opening a drawer to find scissors." 한 남자가 서랍을 열어 가위를 찾고 있다. ★★★★

51. empty(텅빈): "The classroom is empty after school." 수업 후 교실이 텅 비어 있다. ★

52. erect(세우다): "People are erecting a tent in a campground." 사람들이 야영지에서 텐트를 세우고 있다. ★★★

53. examine(조사하다, 진찰하다): "A doctor is examining a patient." 의사가 환자를 진찰하고 있다. ★★★

54. exit(나가다): "People are exiting through the main doors of a building." 사람들이 건물의 정문을 통해 나가고 있다. ★★★★

55. extend(펼치다, 내밀다): "They are extending a hand in greeting." 그들이 인사하며 손을 내밀고 있다. ★★★

56. fabric(천): "A woman is choosing fabric for a new dress." 한 여성이 새 옷을 이한 천을 고르고 있다. ★★★★

57. face(마주하다): "They are facing each other." 그들은 서로 마주보고 있다. ★★★

58. fasten(매다, 조이다): "A man is fastening a helmet before riding." 한 남성이 탑승 전에 헬멧을 꽉 조여 쓰고 있다. ★★

59. faucet(수도꼭지): "A faucet is dripping in a sink." 수도꼭지가 싱크대에서 물을 떨어뜨리고 있다. ★

60. façade(건물의 정면): "A man is painting the façade of a house." 한 남성이 집의 정면을 칠하고 있다. ★★★

61. file(정리하다): "A woman is filing documents in an office drawer." 한 여성이 사무실 서랍에 문서들을 정리하고 있다. ★★★

62. float(뜨다, 표류하다): "Leaves are floating on a pond." 나뭇잎들이 연못에 떠있다. ★★

63. fluorescent light(형광등): "A man is replacing a fluorescent light tube." 한 남성이 형광등 튜브를 교체하고 있다. ★★★

64. fold(접다): "A woman is folding laundry on a table." 한 여성이 테이블 위에 세탁물을 접고 있다. ★★★

65. fountain(분수대): "Children are playing near a water fountain." 아이들이 분수대 근처에서 놀고 있다. ★★★

66. frame(액자에 넣다): "A man is hanging a framed picture on a wall." 한 남성이 벽에 사진액자를 걸고 있다. ★★★★★

67. furniture(가구): "A woman is moving furniture into an apartment." 한 여성이 가구를 아파트로 옮기고 있다. ★★★★

68. garbage can(쓰레기통): "A garbage can is filled to the brim."쓰레기통이 가득 찼다. ★★★

69. garment(옷): "A woman is ironing a garment." 한 여성이 옷을 다리미질 하고 있다. ★★★★

70. gather(모으다): "People are gathered around a campfire." 사람들이 모닥불 주변에 모여 있다. ★★★

71. glance at(흘깃 보다): "A man is glancing at a watch during a meeting."한 남성이 회의 중에 시계를 흘깃 보았다. ★★

72. globe(지구본): "A globe is spinning on a desk." 지구본이 책상위에서 돌고 있다. ★★★

73. glove(장갑): "A man is putting on gloves for gardening." 한 남성이 정원일을 하려고 장갑을 끼고 있다. ★★★

74. greet(반기다, 인사하다): "A woman is greeting a friend with a hug." 한 여성이 친구와 포옹하면서 반기고 있다. ★★★

75. hammer(망치로 때리다): "A woman is hammering a nail into a wall." 한 여성이 벽에 못을 망치로 박고 있다. ★★

76. handle(손잡이, 다루다): "A man is turning the handle of a door." 한 남성이 문 손잡이를 돌리고 있다. ★★★

77. hang up(걸다): "She is hanging up a coat in a closet." 그녀는 옷장에 코트를 걸고 있다. ★★★