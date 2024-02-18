[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈권력, 정치, 행정〉

1. status quo [stǽtəs kwóu] 현 상황

라틴어로 status는 state를, quo는 in which를 뜻하므로, status quo는 the way things are, 즉 ‘현 상황’을 의미한다. ‘현 상황을 유지하다’는 maintain status quo라고 표현하면 된다.

By constantly pushing for more reforms, the young activists showed they were not pleased with the status quo.

항상 더 많은 개혁을 추진함으로써 젊은 운동가들은 자신들이 현 상황에 만족하고 있지 않다는 것을 보여주었다.

● 사람들은 현 상황이 자신에게 도움이 되지 않더라도 현 상황을 유지하려 한다.

People hold onto the status quo, even when it is not working for them.

2. stump [stʌ́mp] 선거 유세를 하다

stump는 원래 ‘나무 밑동’을 일컫는다. 나무 밑동에 올라가 정치 연설을 한 데서 유래해 ‘선거유세를 하다’라는 뜻이 되었다(stomp 항목 참조).

The mayoral candidate spent all of last week stumping for votes in the poor section of the city.

시장 후보는 지난 주 내내 저소득층 거주 지역에서 선거 유세를 하며 보냈다.

● 후보는 지난 6개월 동안 전국을 누비고 다녔으며 같은 유세 연설을 500회가 넘게 했다.

The candidate crisscrossed the country for over six months and delivered his same stump speech over 500 times.

3. suffrage [sʌ́fridʒ] 참정권, 선거권

‘참정권’, 특히 ‘투표할 권리’를 말한다. ‘체인점(프랜차이즈)’이라는 뜻으로 쓰이는 franchise에도 ‘선거권’이라는 의미가 있어, disenfranchise는 ‘선거권을 박탈하다’라는 뜻을 지닌다.

The women's suffrage movement fought for voting rights, equal pay, marriage equality and an end to second-class citizenship.

여성 참정권 운동은 선거권, 동일 급여, 평등한 결혼, 2류 시민 취급 종식 등을 위해 싸웠다.

● 홍콩 시민 1000여 명이 다가오는 선거에서 보통 선거권을 요구하며 가두행진을 벌였다.

About one thousand Hong Kong citizens marched on the street claiming universal suffrage in the upcoming election.

4. tenure [ténjuər] 재임 기간

maintain, obtain의 -tain과 어원이 같으며 ‘hold’라는 뜻을 지닌 단어다(pertinent 항목 참조). 전임교수를 ‘테뉴어(tenure)가 있다’처럼 표현하기도 하는데, 이 때는 은퇴할 때까지 재직할 수 있는 권리라는 뜻이다. 보통은 중요한 직책을 맡은 사람의 ‘임기’를 말한다.

During his tenure as dean, Professor Miller oversaw the university's efforts to attract a more diverse student body.

학과장으로 재직하는 동안 밀러 교수는 좀 더 다양한 학생군을 모집하는 학교 업무를 관장했다.

● 대통령은 임기 중 대운하 사업을 추진하지 않겠다고 말했다.

The President said that he would not push for the Grand Canal project during his tenure.

〈경제, 비즈니스, 돈〉

1. accrue [əkrúː] 누적하다

돈이나 이자가 시간이 지나면서 누적되는 것을 표현할 때 쓰는 단어다.

His savings accrued at an annual rate of 3% in an interest-bearing account.

이자 지급 계좌에 예치한 그의 저축은 연간 3%의 비율로 증가하고 있다.

● 그의 저축 예금에 쌓이는 4% 이자는 물가 상승의 속도를 따라가지 못했다.

The 4% interest that accrued in his savings account hardly kept pace with the rate of inflation.

2. Chapter 11 [tʃǽptər ilévən] 파산 신청

미국 파산법 11장에 따른 파산 절차를 지칭하는 말이다. 영업 활동을 유지하면서 구조조정 절차를 밟는 것인데, 우리나라의 법정 관리와 유사하다. 보통 file for Chapter 11이라고 하면 ‘회사가 파산했다’는 의미로 통용된다.

After incurring losses for the fifth consecutive quarter, the company filed for Chapter 11 protection, sold off its assets and eventually shut down its operations.

5분기 연속 손실을 기록한 후 그 기업은 파산 보호 신청을 해서 자산을 처분하고 결국 지점을 폐쇄했다.

● 그 기업이 파산 신청을 하자 경쟁사들의 주가는 급등했다.

When the company filed for Chapter 11, competitors’ stock prices skyrocketed.

3. collateral [kəlǽtərəl] 담보

col(together)+lateral(‘일방적인’을 뜻하는 unilateral의 lateral이며 side라는 의미)로 구성된 단어다. 원래 ‘나란한’, ‘동반하는’이라는 뜻이며, ‘대출을 받기 위해 같이 동반하는 것’, 즉 ‘담보’를 말한다. 같은 맥락에서 ‘부수적인’, ‘2차적인’이라는 의미도 지녀, collateral damage는 ‘파급되어 발생하는 2차적인 피해’를 말한다.

In order to secure a bank loan, I was required to use my car as collateral.

은행 대출을 받기 위해서 내 차를 담보로 활용해야 했다.

● 정부는 대학생을 대상으로 한 무담보 대출을 확대하기로 결정했다.

The government has decided to expand collateral-free loans for college students.