[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

2) 파트 5 3문제

1. As part of the department store's week-long anniversary observance, shoppers ------- were awarded gift certificates were featured in a press release.

(A) who

(B) which

(C) where

(D) whom

해석

일주일에 걸친 백화점 기념일 행사의 일환으로, 상품권을 받은 쇼핑객들이 보도 자료에서 특집으로 다루어졌다.

해설

관계대명사 채우기 문제

이 문장은 주어(shoppers)와 동사(were featured)를 모두 갖춘 완전한 문장이므로, 빈칸 이하(------- were awarded gift certificates)는 동사(were awarded)를 갖춘 수식어 거품절로 보아야 한다. 이 수식어 거품절은 주어가 없는 불완전한 절이므로, 주어 역할을 하면서 불완전한 수식어 거품절을 이끄는 주격 관계대명사 (A), (B)가 정답의 후보이다. 선행사가 사람(shoppers)이므로 사람 주격 관계대명사 (A) who가 정답이다. (B) which는 사물 선행사에 사용하며, 관계부사 (C) where 뒤에는 완전한 절이 온다. 목적격 관계대명사 (D) whom은 주어 자리에 올 수 없다.

어휘

week-long 일주일에 걸친, 일주일 간의 observance 행사, 의식 press release 보도 자료

2. A meeting to inform employees about a recent adjustment was scheduled ------- the decision to change the company's organizational structure.

(A) while

(B) regardless

(C) following

(D) unless

해석

기업의 조직 구조 변경에 대한 결정에 이어, 직원들에게 새로운 변화에 대해 알려주기 위한 회의의 일정이 잡혔다.

해설

전치사 채우기 문제

이 문장은 주어(A meeting)와 동사(was scheduled)를 모두 갖춘 완전한 문장이므로 빈칸 이하(------- the decision ~ organizational structure)는 수식어 거품으로 보아야 한다. 이 수식어 거품은 동사가 없는 거품구이므로 수식어 거품구를 이끌 수 있는 전치사인 (C) following(~에 이어, ~후에)이 정답이다. 접속사인 (A)와 (D)는 거품구를 이끌 수 없고, 부사 (B) regardless는 수식어 거품을 이끌 수 없으므로 오답이다.

어휘

adjustment 변화, 조정 schedule 일정을 잡다, 예정하다 organizational 조직의, 조직상의

3. The town will ------- its establishment more than 15 decades ago with festivities to be held at the City Hall Plaza on November 15.

(A) furnish

(B) celebrate

(C) perform

(D) obligate

해석

그 도시는 11월 15일에 시청 광장에서 개최되는 축제 행사로 150년도 더 전에 있었던 도시의 건립을 기념할 것이다.

해설

동사 어휘 문제

‘그 도시는 150년도 더 전에 있었던 도시의 건립을 기념할 것이다’는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘기념하다, 축하하다’의 뜻을 지닌 동사 (B) celebrate가 정답이다. 참고로 (A) furnish는 ‘(가구를) 비치하다, 공급하다’, (C) perform은 ‘수행하다, 공연하다’, 그리고 (D) obligate는 ‘의무를 지우다, 강요하다’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

establishment 건립, 설립 decade 10년 festivity 축제 행사, 축제

.

.

.

.

.

정답

(A) / (C) / (B)

✅ 수강료 최대 300% 환급받고 토익+취업 스펙 한 번에 완성

▶ https://gouk.kr/vE793O

✅토익초보 맞춤 커리큘럼으로 한 달 만에 목표 달성! 수강료+응시료 0원

▶ https://gouk.kr/bL24aw

✅회원가입만 해도 토익 LC+RC+VOCA 인강+토스인강까지 전원 지급!

▶https://gouk.kr/qekGOi