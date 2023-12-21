G-Dragon to return with new album next year, set up anti-drug foundation

K-pop artist G-Dragon is making a comeback next year and will establish a foundation aiming to, in his words, "eradicate drugs."

In a press conference held in Seoul on Thursday, G-Dragon’s new agency Galaxy Corporation explained the result of the recent police investigation on the artist’s alleged illegal drug use and his plans for next year. G-Dragon did not attend the press conference.

“The Police wrapped up the drug investigation on G-Dragon without suspension. We officially reiterate that G-Dragon has nothing to do with illegal drug use. We hope this press conference helps G-Dragon return to an artist and an innocent individual, so that he returns to his daily life with no further reports on drug use investigation,” said Cho Sung-hae, chief ESG officer of Galaxy Corporation.

The chief ESG officer said although the investigation came to an end, false rumors and malicious comments about G-Dragon are continuing to spread, damaging the image of the artist.

“G-Dragon endured these wild speculations and tried to prove his innocence responsibly. Now it’s time for others to be responsible for their acts. We will give a week to malicious commenters and false rumor spreaders, to delete their comments online. Starting from a week from now, we will take legal action against them with zero tolerance,” warned Cho.

According to Galaxy Corporation, G-Dragon signed an exclusive contract after leaving his former agency YG Entertainment, which he had been with since his debut in 2006.

“We have signed an exclusive contract with artist G-Dragon. Not just because G-Dragon is now our artist, but because he is our business partner who wants to do something that others have not done before, we will do our best to continue the honorable path that the artist has walked so far,” said Cho.

G-Dragon, who was not present at the scene, left a letter, which was delivered by the chief ESG officer of Galaxy Corporation Oh Hee-young.

“Going through this incident, I learned that there are people exposed to drugs that require treatment. I am going to create a foundation that can help those in need of treatment. I want to create a society in which everyone can be respected and have fair treatment. I will also work on nurturing talented artists who need an opportunity to grow into great artists,” wrote G-Dragon.

"I will actively work to eradicate drugs for the defenseless youth and others who go down the scary and wrong path," the letter continued.

“I was able to overcome this incident thanks to all the support of VIP (G-Dragon's fan community) so I want to make my foundation’s first donation under your name. I hope to make a bright society together and continue loving each other.”

G-Dragon is expected to hold a press conference with local reporters and also meet with fans early next year.