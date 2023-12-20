Dongsuh Foods offers winter coffee at Maxim Plant

Dongsuh Foods' cultural center, Maxim Plant, is decorated with Christmas trees, in Hannam-dong, a neighborhood in central Seoul. (Dongsuh Foods)

South Korean food and beverage manufacturer Dongsuh Foods welcomes customers to experience a cozy winter at Maxim Plant, a cultural center with a cafe featuring its flagship coffee brand.

Located in Hannam-dong in central Seoul, the cultural space was opened in 2018, with the aim of introducing its coffee brand Maxim. Calling itself “a garden in the city, a coffee factory in the forest,” Maxim Plant is a dedicated space to display its roasting expertise and manufacturing process, while offering seasonal menus made with Maxim and Kanu coffee.

According to Dongsuh Foods, Maxim Plant recorded 1 million cumulative visitors this year, about five years after its opening.

“We hope visitors will enjoy a warm and cozy break at Maxim Plant, filled with a romantic winter atmosphere and delightful seasonal menus,” said a Dongsuh Foods official.

In celebrating the holiday season, the center has set up a large Christmas tree under the theme of “a romantic Winter forest.” The first-floor terrace also features a photo zone decorated with snow-covered trees and woods.

It also introduced two seasonal drinks only available at Maxim Plant: “Hug in a Mug,” a winter blend coffee with a harmonious flavor of milk chocolate, nuts and caramel, and a sweet red bean latte made with Kanu Triple Shot Latte.

Visitors can also enjoy “Synesthesia Coffee” at the third-floor brewing lounge. Maxim Plant offers a unique, sensorial experience where visitors can learn about coffee by taste, smell, hearing and sight, the manufacturer said.

Catering to each customer’s preference for diverse flavor, acidity and roasting levels, the cafe first recommends one specialty coffee among 16 different choices. Visitors then can take the time to read poetry or listen to music that matches their own unique coffee choices.

Maxim Plant also serves as a cultural space for all things coffee. On the second basement floor, it offers a monthly coffee class for anyone who wants to learn about the fundamentals of coffee and roasting.