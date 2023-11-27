American investigated for ‘teeth grinding’ graffiti across Yongsan

Graffiti that reads "igari," which means bruxism, or teeth grinding, is seen at multiple places in Yongsan, central Seoul. (Yongsan Police Station)

An American in his 30s was caught by the police for writing “igari,” which means bruxism -- more commonly known as teeth grinding -- on at least 155 public facilities and properties in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul.

The Yongsan police said Monday it was investigating what it called the “igari graffitist,” who wrote "igari" in both Hangeul and English on tunnels, power poles, roads and buses among others, after nabbing him on Oct 25.

He is also suspected of writing the word on private properties, including gates of residential buildings.

The man began painting the word after he entered Korea in October 2022. He resumed his graffiti after returning to Korea as a tourist last month.