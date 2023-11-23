Most Popular
-
1
From Yoon Dong-ju to Blackpink: banquet at Buckingham reaffirms deep ties
-
2
'I’m a precious daughter': High school video fans public furor
-
3
N. Korea says it successfully placed spy satellite into orbit, will launch more
-
4
S. Korea partially suspends inter-Korean military agreement
-
5
Yoon, King Charles highlight 140 years of ties, vow to set new milestone
-
6
N. Korea vows to restore all military measures halted under inter-Korean military accord
-
7
[Graphic News] Japan ranks last globally in employee well-being
-
8
N. Korea makes 3rd spy satellite launch attempt
-
9
Yoon, first lady receive ceremonial welcome from King Charles III, Queen Camilla
-
10
[News Analysis] What happens after no-fly zones are lifted?
S-Oil builds technical center to advance R&D competitiveness
New facility focuses on strengthening future businesses with sustainabilityBy Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Nov. 23, 2023 - 17:40
South Korean oil refiner S-Oil said Thursday that the company has completed the construction of the Technical Service & Development Center in western Seoul to strengthen its future business areas with sustainability.
“The TS&D Center will work to minimize the impact of our products on the environment and to enhance the safety of consumers amid tightening environmental regulations globally and growing consumer expectations of high-quality and green products and it will position itself as the cradle of creative technology development, which will initiate sustainable growth,” said S-Oil CEO Anwar al-Hejazi.
S-Oil, owned by Saudi Arabia’s state-run oil producer Aramco, invested 144.4 billion won ($111.2 million) to build the six-story, 36,700-square-meter facility. The oil refiner said the new facility, along with the polymer and lubricant research sites constructed in 2017, will play a pivotal role in developing high-value-added petrochemical and lubricant products and securing technology in the low-carbon energy sector.
In particular, the TS&D Center will focus on advancing the company’s technological capabilities in the olefin downstream field to prepare for mass-produced olefin once the Shaheen project, a $7 billion petrochemical project in Ulsan, is completed in 2026. The Shaheen project is the single largest investment by Saudi Aramco in Korea.
The facility will also be in charge of developing products tailored to fit customer needs such as such as high-density polyethylene and linear low-density polyethylene. S-Oil said it plans to continue increasing the number of research personnel to enhance R&D capabilities.
More from Headlines
-
North Korea scraps 2018 military pact with South Korea
-
[KH Explains] Bank stocks falter amid windfall tax proposal
-
[News Focus] Battle beyond border: Koreas square off in space showdown