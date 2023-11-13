Home

    Suneung to take place Thursday, but without 'killer questions'

    Two-thirds of Gyeonggi residents opposed to megacity proposal

    [Hello Hangeul] In Brasilia, worldly dreams are born from Korean classes

    SK Chairman, estranged wife lock horns in divorce battle

    S. Korea, US defense chiefs discuss 'tailored deterrence strategy' on N. Korea

    [Graphic News] Nearly 40,000 S. Koreans die by suicide over past 3 years: data

    S. Korea, US revise deterrence strategy amid growing NK threats

    Air pollution causes 43 premature deaths per 100,000 population in Korea

    LG Display set for turnaround next year, buoyed by Apple's first OLED iPad

    Drug scandals intoxicating the entertainment scene

[Graphic News] Smartphone sales continue to sag globally: report

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : Nov. 14, 2023 - 08:01

Sales of smartphones continued to shrink globally in the recently-ended quarter as consumers watched their spending, market tracker Counterpoint reported.

Smartphone sales fell 8 percent, marking the ninth consecutive quarter of decline in year-over-year comparisons, according to research by Counterpoint's Market Pulse service.

The decline was “largely due to slower-than-expected recovery in consumer demand,” the group said in its findings.

Samsung continued to lead the smartphone market, accounting for a fifth of the sales in the recently-ended quarter.

Apple was listed as second with 16 percent of the market. Its newest iPhone 15 models have been well received so far. (AFP)

