[Graphic News] Smartphone sales continue to sag globally: report

[Graphic News] Smartphone sales continue to sag globally: reportBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : Nov. 14, 2023 - 08:01
Sales of smartphones continued to shrink globally in the recently-ended quarter as consumers watched their spending, market tracker Counterpoint reported.
Smartphone sales fell 8 percent, marking the ninth consecutive quarter of decline in year-over-year comparisons, according to research by Counterpoint's Market Pulse service.
The decline was “largely due to slower-than-expected recovery in consumer demand,” the group said in its findings.
Samsung continued to lead the smartphone market, accounting for a fifth of the sales in the recently-ended quarter.
Apple was listed as second with 16 percent of the market. Its newest iPhone 15 models have been well received so far. (AFP)
