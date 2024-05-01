The KingDom opens new chapter with EP ‘Realize’

The KingDom performs "Flip that Coin," the lead track of the group's new EP, "Realize," during a press conference in Seoul, Tuesday. (GF Entertainment)

K-pop group The KingDom is off to a fresh start with its new EP, “Realize,” for which it changed its from Kingdom to The KingDom.

“We decided to change our name for this comeback as we are opening a new chapter with this album. We added the definite article ‘the’ in front of our original group name because we wanted to be the only ones to be represented by such a name,” said Dann, the leader of The KingDom, during a press conference in Seoul on Tuesday.

The KingDom comprises seven members representing seven different kingdoms in the group's fictional universe.

Since their debut in 2021, the group has released seven EPs, each unfolding the story of one of the seven kingdoms.

In this new EP, unveils the second chapter of its fictional universe.

“The second chapter begins with all of us landing on Earth and all of our members except me forget about their past experiences in the kingdoms they belong to,” said Louis.

The EP has six songs and is led by the track, “Flip that Coin.”

The lead track is a hybrid pop number with the characteristics of house, hip hop and R&B music.

“Coin is the object in this song that decides our destiny. The song carries the message that we will continue marching forward without fearing whatever is destined to happen in our lives,” said Hwon.

Now that they've "landed on Earth," the members no longer have to wear heavily conceptual costumes when performing on stage.

“We used to perform wearing costumes that make us look like emperors holding either a sword or a folding fan. For this comeback, we finally get to wear ordinary clothes like other K-pop idols," said Dann, noting that this might help the group perform better.

The KingDom is set to embark on a world tour in the second half of this year.

The first show will be held in Amsterdam in August, followed by shows in other major cities in Europe, the US, Japan and Thailand.