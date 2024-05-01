Free jazz concerts and camping in Gwacheon

The audience enjoys a concert during "Healing Campnic Day," last year's version of the "Gwacheon Jazz Picnic," May 13, 2023. (Gwacheon City)

Gwacheon will present free outdoor jazz performances this weekend.

"Gwacheon Jazz Picnic," featuring a variety of artists from vocalists to orchestra, will take place on the lawn next to Gwacheon Citizens' Hall May 3-4. This event, combining jazz performances with camping, "Healing Campnic Day," is being introduced for the first time this year.

On May 13, the 17-member Hoo Kim Big Band, led by jazz bassist Kim Young-hoo will kick off the event, followed by Lazykuma & Friends with rapper Nuck. Jazz pianist Song Young-joo and popular singer-songwriter Sunwoojunga will close out the first day's festivities with a joint performance.

On May 4, SoWhat NOLA, Huh Sung Band and French jazz vocalist Cyrille Aimee will take to the stage.

Programs for those new to jazz are also available. "Oh Seung-taek's Jazz History" will explain the evolution of jazz and hold performances to help audiences better understand jazz. A performance featuring first-generation jazz musicians, who were introduced to jazz through the US military stationed in Korea shortly after the Korean War, should impress the audience. A 14-member orchestra and jazz vocalist Kim Yu-jin will reinterpret famous movie soundtracks.

TV personality Daniel Lindemann and former idol vocalist Lee So-jung will also perform together. Lindemann, who gained popularity through JTBC’s variety show "Non-summit," is also an accomplished composer and pianist, having released four albums with his compositions.

Although the 1,000 seats right in front of the stage were sold out within 5 minutes of ticket sales opening, anyone who wishes to enjoy the jazz melodies can still hear the performances from nearby. Visitors can set up tents in designated camping areas. However, cooking at the venue is prohibited.