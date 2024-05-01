Twice to drop new Japanese album in July

Girl group Twice will drop a new Japanese album on July 17, according to the group’s agency JYP Entertainment.

The upcoming album “Dive” is the group’s fifth studio album in Japan and comes two years after the group's fourth Japanese studio album “Celebrate.” This year marks the seventh anniversary of Twice’s Japanese debut.

Twice solidified its position as one of the top K-pop groups today with its mini-album "With You-th,'" released on Feb. 23, which topped the Billboard 200 -- Billboard's main album chart.

Since April 2023, the group has been performing at large stadiums worldwide including the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the MetLife Stadium in New York and the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas as part of its fifth world tour "Ready to Be."

The world tour will continue in Japan following the release of the new album. Twice will hold performances at the Yanmar Stadium Nagai in Osaka on July 13-14, the Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo on July 20-21 and will make history by becoming the first foreign female artist to perform at the Nissan Stadium in Kanagawa on July 27-28.