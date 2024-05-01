Home

Exports rise for 7th month in April on strong chip, auto demand

By Yonhap

Published : May 1, 2024 - 09:21

    • Link copied

Shipping containers are stacked in the southeastern port city of Busan, in this file photo taken April 1, 2024. (Yonhap) Shipping containers are stacked in the southeastern port city of Busan, in this file photo taken April 1, 2024. (Yonhap)

South Korea's exports extended on-year gains to seven consecutive months in April, buoyed by robust chip demand, with shipments of automobiles also setting a fresh high, data showed Wednesday.

Outbound shipments increased 13.8 percent on-year to $56.2 billion last month, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Imports gained 5.4 percent on-year to $54.7 billion last month, resulting in a trade surplus of $1.53 billion. South Korea has been maintaining a trade surplus for 11 consecutive months.

By sector, exports of chips soared 56.1 percent on-year to reach $9.96 billion, maintaining growth for six straight months.

Outbound shipments of display products also gained 16.3 percent over the period to reach $1.43 billion, the data showed.

Car exports reached an all-time high as well, rising 10.3 percent on-year to reach $6.79 billion in April, surpassing the previous record of $6.53 billion posted in November 2023.

Other major gainers included petroleum, auto parts, and petrochemical products.

By destination, exports to the United States set a fresh record at $11.4 billion in April, up 24.3 percent from a year earlier. Shipments to the world's top economy extended gains to nine straight months.

Exports to China also moved up 9.9 percent over the period to $10.5 billion, the data also showed.

Outbound shipments decreased 7.4 percent on-year in 2023 amid the sluggish performance of chips coupled with global economic uncertainties. (Yonhap)

