Two Koreas race to launch first homegrown military spy satellites

South Korean (left) and North Korean flags. (123rf) South Korean (left) and North Korean flags. (123rf)

In a high-stakes race, South and North Korea are vying for success in launching their first homegrown military spy satellites, backed respectively by the United States and Russia, as a pivotal initiative aimed at enhancing their military capabilities. The South Korean military is set to launch its domestically-developed reconnaissance satellite on Nov. 30 from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, South Korea’s new Defense Minister Shin Won-sik said Friday during his meeting with reporters. California-headquartered US aerospace giant SpaceX's Falcon 9 will carry South Korea's first spy satellite. The upcoming launch is part of South Korea's "425 Project," which aims to "secure the military's own reconnaissance satellites through research and development to monitor North Korea’s key strategic targets and respond" to potential threats, the Defense Ministry explained in a separate statement issued Friday. In pursuit of this goal, the Defense Ministry has laid out plans to launch a total of five high-resolution military satellites by the year 2025 in light of the growing importance of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance -- or ISR -- assets for early detection of advancing North Korean nuclear and missile threats. The ministry emphasized that military spy satellites will be the core of ISR assets, which serve as the cornerstone for South Korea's three-axis defense system. Spy satellites are poised to significantly reinforce the first axis of the three-pronged defense system, dubbed the "Kill Chain" preemptive strike mechanism, by bolstering ISR capabilities across deep areas and strategic targets in North Korea. If South Korea successfully put a spy satellite into orbit, the Defense Ministry said it would provide an opportunity to "showcase the military's superior scientific and technological capabilities when compared to North Korea's satellite launch failures in May and August."

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (right) meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Pyongyang on Oct. 19, 2023, in this photo captured from Pyongyang's official Korean Central Television the following day. (Yonhap) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (right) meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Pyongyang on Oct. 19, 2023, in this photo captured from Pyongyang's official Korean Central Television the following day. (Yonhap)

North Korea has also sought to put "a large number of reconnaissance satellites" for military purposes by 2025 as ordered by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in March 2022. At that time, the North Korean media said the goal was to "thoroughly monitor and identify anti-DPRK and hostile military actions by the aggression troops of the US imperialism and its vassal forces on the Korean Peninsula and the surrounding area." Shin pointed out that North Korea might conduct a third attempt at launching what it asserts to be a "military reconnaissance satellite" in late November. This follows a failed second launch in August, after which North Korea swiftly declared its intention to proceed with another satellite launch in October, attributing the previous failure to a third-stage rocket explosion. "Judging from the signs we've identified, it doesn't appear feasible within the next one of two weeks," Shin told reporters, declining to elaborate on indications. "However, our assessment suggests that a launch could potentially occur toward the end of November, though we need to remain cautious and monitor the situation as it unfolds." Shin explained the "delay in North Korea's launch may be attributed to the necessity for additional time to improve the third-stage engine" of a carrier rocket. The defense chief added the South Korean military puts more weight on the likelihood that the third satellite launch delay is due to "specific technological guidance from Russia." In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin publicly stated that he and the North Korean leader intentionally met at Russia's primary spaceport, the Vostochny Cosmodrome, to assist North Korea in satellite development. "The competition between South and North Korea in launching reconnaissance satellites is essentially a technology race between the United States and Russia," said Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul. "South Korea's goal is to bolster its capabilities for the Kill Chain, with support from the United States. Conversely, North Korea, with Russian technological aid, is primarily oriented towards collecting intelligence on the military activities of South Korea and the United States," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (second left in front) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un (second right in front) examine a rocket assembly hangar during their meeting at the Vostochny Cosmodrome outside the city of Tsiolkovsky, about 200 kilometers from the city of Blagoveshchensk in the far eastern Amur region, Russia on Sept. 13, 2023. (File Photo - AP) Russian President Vladimir Putin (second left in front) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un (second right in front) examine a rocket assembly hangar during their meeting at the Vostochny Cosmodrome outside the city of Tsiolkovsky, about 200 kilometers from the city of Blagoveshchensk in the far eastern Amur region, Russia on Sept. 13, 2023. (File Photo - AP)