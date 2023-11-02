[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Beartree Park Fall Foliage Festival

Beartree Park Fall Foliage Festival, which began on Oct. 21, will run through Sunday at Beartree Park in Sejong.

Visitors can enjoy the peak fall foliage while taking a light stroll along the walking trail at Beartree Park.

The festival is set to entertain visitors with outdoor concerts, unique photo zones and more.

Holidaymakers can immerse in nature and enjoy the autumn breeze.

The opening hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission costs 12,000 won and 10,000 won for adults and teenagers, respectively. Tickets are 8,000 won for children.

Goheung Yuza Festival

The Goheung Yuza Festival is scheduled to start on Friday and run through Sunday at areas around Handong Village Hall -- a five-minute walk from Goheung Yuzu Park -- in Goheung, South Jeolla Province.

Visitors can taste the city’s specialty Goheung yuja, a citrus fruit also known as yuzu, at the festival.

Hands-on activities, including yuja syrup making, a pomegranate juice drinking contest, a parade and more, are set to entertain visitors.

Yuja-scent bubble show, K-pop dance festival of teenagers, traditional Korean music show and theatrical performances will be offered to visitors as well.

Visitors of all ages are welcome and admission is free.

Detailed information and schedules of the festival can be found at http://www.goheungyuja.com.

Geoje Island Flower Festival

The 17th-edition of he Geoje Island Flower Festival will be held at the Geoje Agriculture Development Complex in Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province, until Sunday.

The annual event features autumn flowers in a variety of exhibitions and displays, including flower sculptures, chrysanthemum-themed items, examining greenhouse office and more.

Hands-on activities like harvesting sweet potatoes and music performances are set to entertain holidaymakers of all ages as well.

The opening hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More information can be found at https://www.geoje.go.kr/flower/index.geoje.

Cheongsong Apple Festival

The Cheongsong Apple Festival will take place at Hyeonbiam riverside swimming pool in Cheongsong, North Gyeongsang Province, from Wednesday to Sunday.

The upcoming event will have programs, including an apple-themed food presentation, a “Nanta” experience, an outdoor parade, a golden apple hunt and an apple lottery game.

"Nanta" is one of the most popular non-verbal performance shows in Korea, featuring kitchen tools and actions used to make percussion music.

Visitors of all ages are welcome and admission is free.

For more information in Korean, English, Chinese or Japanese, visit www.cs.go.kr.

Chrysanthemum Festival Korea

The Chrysanthemum Festival Korea, held at Hampyeong Expo Park in Hampyeong, South Jeolla Province, runs through Sunday.

The flower-themed event, which was launched in 2004, has diverse programs for visitors to make and see works of art made with autumn flowers.

Hands-on activities, including soap making, chrysanthemum tea tasting and “dalgona” candy making, are available for visitors.

Drone shows, outdoor concerts and traditional theatrical performances are offered as well.

The opening hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission to the Chrysanthemum Festival Korea costs 7,000 won and 5,000 won for adults and teenagers, respectively. Tickets are 3,000 won for children and the elderly.