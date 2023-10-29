Navy provides humanitarian aid to NK ship near East Sea border

Most Popular
-
1
Police to question actor Lee Sun-kyun on drug use suspicions
-
2
S. Korea vaccinates nearly 82% of cattle amid LSD outbreaks
-
3
Teachers hold rally, demand revision of controversial law
-
4
[Weekender] The dedication of marrying oneself: Why some Koreans throw 'sologamy' weddings
-
5
[From the Scene] Calls for investigation, apology mount a year on from Itaewon tragedy
-
6
N. Korean FM slams trilateral statement on arms transfer to Russia
-
7
Jeonju offers self up as destination for fall reading retreat
-
8
US, China agree to work towards Biden-Xi meeting next month
-
9
Korean doctors see income surge amid intensifying physician shortage
-
10
[Photo News] Pet park at Gimpo Airport
Navy provides humanitarian aid to NK ship near East Sea borderBy Shin Ji-hye
Published : Oct. 29, 2023 - 18:43
The South Korean Navy detected a North Korean ship requesting rescue near the Northern Limit Line in the East Sea and temporarily crossed the NLL to provide humanitarian assistance, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff on Sunday.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff said on the same day the military dispatched a patrol ship at 2:16 p.m. after capturing an unknown ship that was being held in waters 200 kilometers east of Jejin in the East Sea and about 3 kilometers north of the NLL.
“A patrol vessel visually detected a request for rescue from an unknown drifting ship, and as it approached it, it was confirmed to be a North Korean ship,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff explained.
It was reported that the personnel on the North Korean ship sent a rescue request by waving a white object.
According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the ship, which had been adrift for 10 days, requested food and water and had hopes of returning to the North. Accordingly, the military authorities provided supplies on a humanitarian basis as requested by the ship.
More from Headlines
-
[From the Scene] Calls for investigation, apology mount a year on from Itaewon tragedy
-
[Exclusive] South Korean lawmakers to join international alliance taking on China
-
Korean doctors see income surge amid intensifying physician shortage