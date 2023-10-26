[Well-curated] Traditional dessert, fall strolls and art downtown

Most Popular
[Well-curated] Traditional dessert, fall strolls and art downtownBy Hwang Joo-young, Park Yuna, Park Ga-young
Published : Oct. 27, 2023 - 09:01
Savor traditional Korean desserts at Korea House
The Korea House, affiliated with the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation, is offering a chance to savor traditional Korean confectionaries sold under its dessert brand Kohojae.
The Korea House has prepared the "Autumn Dessert Course," which comprises a variety of traditional Korean desserts and beverages such as rice cake, candied fruits and teas.
The Autumn Dessert Course includes a sweet rice honey cookie, or yakgwa, cinnamon punch with cherry tomatoes, taro rice cake, or wubyeong, dried-persimmon roll with walnut, candied fruits and apple rice cake, or sagwadanja, along with cockscomb tea and cinnamon punch with cherry tomatoes.
For an additional 12,000 won, you can also taste poached sweet pear, or hyangseolgo, which was served in the royal court of Joseon.
Chunaengjeon Court Dance, a special traditional Korean dance, will be performed as the visitors savor the desserts.
The Korea House offers the Autumn Dessert Course three times a day -- 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. -- Tuesday through Sunday. The Korea House is closed on Monday.
The Autumn Dessert Course, available through Nov. 30, is priced at 25,000 won per person. Reservations can be made online at Naver.
Enjoy change of colors at Seoul Forest Park
Seoul has numerous spots to enjoy the beautiful fall foliage, which is forecast to reach its peak around the end of October. If you are looking for a place to picnic while enjoying autumn colors this weekend, head to Seoul Forest Park, which has a variety of cafes nearby.
Seoul Forest, dubbed Seoul’s Central Park, is located Seongdong-gu, near the Seoul Forest Station on Suin-Bundang Line. The park has popular photo spots such as a ginko tree-lined path and a lake surrounded by maple trees.
If the weather is not too cold, you might be able to spot deer resting and eating in the park's enclosure.
There are benches all over the park, and also plenty of spots to lay out a mat for an impromptu picnic.
Before heading home, the nearby cafe street with a variety of dessert cafes is a must-visit. If you are a fan of Japanese fruit mochi, also called fruit daifuku, try Forest, a cozy cafe with a view of the park from the terrace located near Exit No. 5 of Seoul Forest Station.
"I Like To Watch" at Ilmin Museum of Arts
With climate change, the window to enjoy one of the best seasons is becoming narrower. Before the temperatures drop too low, take a walk at Gwanghwamun Square. Gwanghwamun has been given a fresh look with a new entrance platform and signboard. There are often interesting events such as street markets and live performances taking place at the square.
After enjoying the walk, take notice of a five-story building situated at the intersection of Sejong-daero. While it may appear somewhat understated amid the towering and prominent structures that surround it, this building is home to the Ilmin Museum of Art.
There, you'll encounter a portrayal of modern society immersed in provocative and radical elements, in the current exhibition, "I Like To Watch," showcasing the artworks of Issy Wood.
Wood, who lives and works in London, explores a diverse array of topics, including antique artifacts, luxury items cherished by the younger generations, subtle sexual references, and peculiar personal encounters. She delves into these subjects to uncover the driving forces behind her artistic representation of them, ultimately consolidating her discoveries through the creation of paintings.
“I Like To Watch” runs until Nov. 12.
The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday to Sunday. Admission is 9,000 won for general visitors and 7,000 won for students. Docent-led tours start at 3 p.m. on Fridays and Sundays.
In case you need a break, Cafe IMA on the first floor serves drinks, dessert as well as simple meals.
