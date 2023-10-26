[Well-curated] Traditional dessert, fall strolls and art downtown

Two servings of the autumn dessert course at the Korea House's Sohwadang (KCHF)

Savor traditional Korean desserts at Korea House

The Korea House, affiliated with the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation, is offering a chance to savor traditional Korean confectionaries sold under its dessert brand Kohojae.

The Korea House has prepared the "Autumn Dessert Course," which comprises a variety of traditional Korean desserts and beverages such as rice cake, candied fruits and teas.

The Autumn Dessert Course includes a sweet rice honey cookie, or yakgwa, cinnamon punch with cherry tomatoes, taro rice cake, or wubyeong, dried-persimmon roll with walnut, candied fruits and apple rice cake, or sagwadanja, along with cockscomb tea and cinnamon punch with cherry tomatoes.

For an additional 12,000 won, you can also taste poached sweet pear, or hyangseolgo, which was served in the royal court of Joseon.

Chunaengjeon Court Dance, a special traditional Korean dance, will be performed as the visitors savor the desserts.

The Korea House offers the Autumn Dessert Course three times a day -- 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. -- Tuesday through Sunday. The Korea House is closed on Monday.

The Autumn Dessert Course, available through Nov. 30, is priced at 25,000 won per person. Reservations can be made online at Naver.

