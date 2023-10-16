Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Subway sexual assaults on the rise: data

    Subway sexual assaults on the rise: data
  2. 2

    Yoon, doctors set to clash over medical school quota

    Yoon, doctors set to clash over medical school quota
  3. 3

    Over 1,300 rescue workers still traumatized by Itaewon Halloween tragedy

    Over 1,300 rescue workers still traumatized by Itaewon Halloween tragedy
  4. 4

    163 S. Koreans arrive home from Israel on military aircraft

    163 S. Koreans arrive home from Israel on military aircraft
  5. 5

    Israel-Hamas conflict amplifies ominous NK presence on peninsula

    Israel-Hamas conflict amplifies ominous NK presence on peninsula
  6. 6

    Ruling party chief clings on after election loss

    Ruling party chief clings on after election loss
  7. 7

    BTS' V joined by Jimin in solo fan meeting 'Vicnic'

    BTS' V joined by Jimin in solo fan meeting 'Vicnic'
  8. 8

    Dansaekhwa master Park Seo-bo dies at 92 from cancer

    Dansaekhwa master Park Seo-bo dies at 92 from cancer
  9. 9

    Seoul subway on verge of strike

    Seoul subway on verge of strike
  10. 10

    Japan thanks S. Korea for Israel rescue effort

    Japan thanks S. Korea for Israel rescue effort
지나쌤

[Photo News] Up to date

By Korea Herald

Published : Oct. 16, 2023 - 11:35

    • Link copied

South Korean conglomerate Hanwha Group said Monday that it has crafted next year's braille calendars for the blind and visually impaired, continuing the company's social contribution activity for a 24th consecutive year. According to Hanwha, the group made 40,000 calendars this year, with employees participating in the process last week. With this year's edition, the accumulated number of braille calendars made by Hanwha since 2000 stands at 920,000. (Hanwha Group)

More from Headlines