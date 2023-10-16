[Photo News] Up to date

South Korean conglomerate Hanwha Group said Monday that it has crafted next year's braille calendars for the blind and visually impaired, continuing the company's social contribution activity for a 24th consecutive year. According to Hanwha, the group made 40,000 calendars this year, with employees participating in the process last week. With this year's edition, the accumulated number of braille calendars made by Hanwha since 2000 stands at 920,000. (Hanwha Group)