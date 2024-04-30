S. Korea ramps up parental education

The Ministry of Education unveiled measures Tuesday to strengthen support and education for parents, understanding that the capabilities of parents, who are in charge of educating children, should be reinforced for the healthy growth of students, according to officials.

The fourth ministerial social affairs meeting introduced new comprehensive policies to offer parents more opportunities to participate in school activities, conduct active communication with teachers and learn how to be "good parents."

In the wake of the suicide deaths of several teachers last year, the mistreatment of teachers and the protection of their rights has become a major social issue. The incidents revealed distrust and deficiency of communication among students, parents and teachers, intensifying the need to strengthen the accountability of parents and have them involved, the ministry explained.

The revision of comprehensive policies for parents comes after a gap of about 15 years, considering changes in society and the emergence of a new generation of parents and teachers, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education Lee Ju-Ho.

Considering that parents today are mostly millennials, roughly those born in the 1980s and '90s, who are familiar with computers and technology and regard individuality as important, the government assessed that parents and teachers have not adequately prioritized communication and cooperation. Working parents also have little opportunity to participate in school activities, the ministry added.

For parents who are both working, the government aims to promote the use of "family care vacation" for when an individual goes to a school event, while encouraging schools to hold events at various time slots to attract more parents. The ministry said it would also consider establishing a national parental award to recognize those who practice exemplary home discipline and contribute to schooling through healthy cooperation.

Education sites have also changed since the pandemic, transforming classrooms to be more digital-friendly. A digital communication platform dubbed "Together School" is to allow parents and teachers to talk at all times.

The government will also publish parental guidelines that include essential content for parents to know according to their child's school level, as well as what they can do to nurture them.

In order to effectuate all 16 policies, the Education Ministry will enact laws to support parental education, counseling and school engagement, and to help parents and educators work together for student growth.