Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    [KH Explains] Why Korea's so tough on short selling

    [KH Explains] Why Korea's so tough on short selling
  2. 2

    Iran’s president found dead at helicopter crash site

    Iran’s president found dead at helicopter crash site
  3. 3

    ‘Kim desperately wanted to denuclearize,’ Moon writes in memoirs

    ‘Kim desperately wanted to denuclearize,’ Moon writes in memoirs
  4. 4

    Actors involved in past controversies return first via streaming service originals

    Actors involved in past controversies return first via streaming service originals
  5. 5

    Seoul rolls out W250b package in bid to lure foreign talent

    Seoul rolls out W250b package in bid to lure foreign talent
  1. 6

    N. Korea slams US subcritical nuclear test, vows measures to bolster nuclear deterrence

    N. Korea slams US subcritical nuclear test, vows measures to bolster nuclear deterrence
  2. 7

    Korea set to finalize medical school expansion plans

    Korea set to finalize medical school expansion plans
  3. 8

    Seoul City to open 'hotel' on river bridge

    Seoul City to open 'hotel' on river bridge
  4. 9

    Korea's increasing US investment mutually beneficial: report

    Korea's increasing US investment mutually beneficial: report
  5. 10

    Korean builders nervous about possible setbacks in Middle East

    Korean builders nervous about possible setbacks in Middle East
피터빈트

Grenade explosion leaves one person in cardiac arrest during training at Army division

By Yonhap

Published : May 21, 2024 - 11:24

    • Link copied

A training session at the Army's 32nd Infantry Division in the central city of Sejong (Yonhap) A training session at the Army's 32nd Infantry Division in the central city of Sejong (Yonhap)

One person fell into cardiac arrest and another was wounded Tuesday after a grenade accidentally exploded during a training session at the Army's 32nd Infantry Division in the central city of Sejong.

The explosion occurred at around 10 a.m., according to a report filed with authorities, officials said.

The two victims were transported to a hospital after the accident, with one of them in a state of cardiac arrest. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines