Grenade explosion leaves one person in cardiac arrest during training at Army division

Grenade explosion leaves one person in cardiac arrest during training at Army divisionBy Yonhap
Published : May 21, 2024 - 11:24
One person fell into cardiac arrest and another was wounded Tuesday after a grenade accidentally exploded during a training session at the Army's 32nd Infantry Division in the central city of Sejong.
The explosion occurred at around 10 a.m., according to a report filed with authorities, officials said.
The two victims were transported to a hospital after the accident, with one of them in a state of cardiac arrest. (Yonhap)
