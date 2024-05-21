Grenade explosion leaves one person in cardiac arrest during training at Army division

A training session at the Army's 32nd Infantry Division in the central city of Sejong (Yonhap)

One person fell into cardiac arrest and another was wounded Tuesday after a grenade accidentally exploded during a training session at the Army's 32nd Infantry Division in the central city of Sejong.

The explosion occurred at around 10 a.m., according to a report filed with authorities, officials said.

The two victims were transported to a hospital after the accident, with one of them in a state of cardiac arrest. (Yonhap)