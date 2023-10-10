[Photo News] In Paris for Busan

Most Popular
[Photo News] In Paris for BusanBy Korea Herald
Published : Oct. 10, 2023 - 13:07
Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun (right) talks with a member of a foreign delegation at a banquet in Paris on Monday, the night before a symposium on Tuesday to promote Busan's bid to host the 2030 World Expo. Hyundai Motor provided 10 electric vehicles wrapped in designs promoting Busan's Expo bid for the Korean delegation, as it carries out various campaign activities such as hosting the symposium and a K-pop concert in the French capital this week. (Hyundai Motor Group)
Korea Herald
Articles by Korea Herald
