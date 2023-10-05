Home

  1

    Korea to begin experiment with central bank digital currency

    Korea to begin experiment with central bank digital currency
  2

    6-year-old Uzbek girl found dead in Daegu

    6-year-old Uzbek girl found dead in Daegu
  3

    Actor Park Eun-bin opens 28th Busan International Film Festival's opening ceremony

    Actor Park Eun-bin opens 28th Busan International Film Festival’s opening ceremony
  4

    Culture minister nominee warns celebrities to be cautious over political speech

    Culture minister nominee warns celebrities to be cautious over political speech
  5

    Star lecturers, hagwon probed over buying Suneung questions

    Star lecturers, hagwon probed over buying Suneung questions
  6

    US House votes to remove Speaker Kevin McCarthy

    US House votes to remove Speaker Kevin McCarthy
  7

    S. Korea, US closely monitoring N. Korea for signs of nuclear reactor halt

    S. Korea, US closely monitoring N. Korea for signs of nuclear reactor halt
  8

    Seoul offers walking tours in 7 languages

    Seoul offers walking tours in 7 languages
  9

    PM orders measures to prevent public opinion manipulation on web portals

    PM orders measures to prevent public opinion manipulation on web portals
  10

    S. Korea's consumer prices accelerate in September on higher oil costs

    S. Korea's consumer prices accelerate in September on higher oil costs
[Photo News] Genesis at BIFF

By Korea Herald

Published : Oct. 5, 2023 - 14:33

    • Link copied

Hyundai Motor Group's luxury brand, Genesis, is sponsoring the 28th Busan International Film Festival, which runs Oct. 4-13, the automaker said Thursday. Genesis is providing 110 vehicles for participating actors, directors and other film industry officials to use during the festival. It will also showcase its vehicles, including the GV80 Coupe, which was first unveiled last month, at the venue. The automaker has sponsored BIFF every year since 2017. (Hyundai Motor Group)

