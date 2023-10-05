[Photo News] Genesis at BIFF

Hyundai Motor Group's luxury brand, Genesis, is sponsoring the 28th Busan International Film Festival, which runs Oct. 4-13, the automaker said Thursday. Genesis is providing 110 vehicles for participating actors, directors and other film industry officials to use during the festival. It will also showcase its vehicles, including the GV80 Coupe, which was first unveiled last month, at the venue. The automaker has sponsored BIFF every year since 2017. (Hyundai Motor Group)