[Today’s K-pop] Seventeen to hit 5 cities for 11th EP

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment) (Credit: Pledis Entertainment)

Seventeen dropped a hint about where it will conduct its promotional activities for 11th EP “Seventeenth Heaven.” Agency Pledis Entertainment uploaded a teaser video for one of the activities, “Svt Right Here,” on Friday, that spelled out five cities: Seoul, Tokyo, Paris, New York and Beijing. “Svt Right Here” conveys the band’s signature sound and along with the following phrase “@Everywhere,” set fans abuzz with expectations for the EP's content when it came out the previous day. The mini album is due out on Oct. 23, about six months since its previous EP, “FML,” which shattered the album sales record in the history of K-pop, selling 6.2 million copies. The album sold over 3 million on the day of its release, a first in the pop industry across the world. Leader S. Coups will not be able to fully participate in the group activities, though, as he is recovering from knee surgery. Blackpink’s Jennie hints at solo music

(Credit: Harper’s Bazaar Korea) (Credit: Harper’s Bazaar Korea)

Jennie of Blackpink graces the cover of the October issue of fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar Korea. In an accompanying interview, she mentioned, “(I am) making a song by Jennie, the most Jennie-like and unique to Jennie,” asking fans to look forward to it. She was the first of the quartet to bring out solo music. Her single “Solo” in 2018 not only swept all the music charts at home but also topped the iTunes top songs chart in 40 regions. The artist was the first K-pop female musician to land atop its worldwide songs chart and the first K-pop act ever to log 300 million streams on Spotify. The music video for the solo single reached 900 million views on YouTube in March -- a first from a K-pop female solo artist. Ily:1 to drop new single in late October

(Credit: FC ENM) (Credit: FC ENM)

Girl group Ily:1 is preparing a new song that will be released at the end of next month, said agency FC ENM Friday. The six-member act wrapped up promoting its second EP, “New Chapter,” only last month. The multinational group debuted in April last year with digital single “Love In Bloom," while its second single, “Que Sera Sera,” ranked No. 6 on Billboard’s world digital song sales chart. Ily:1 includes four members who participated in “Girls’ Planet: 999,” a survival reality show through which Kep1er was formed. Fifty Fifty puts out album amid legal battle

(Credit: Attract) (Credit: Attract)