[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: I have two weeks to work on the project.

B: I hope that’s ________________ to finish it.

(a) an enough time

(b) the enough time

(c) enough time

(d) enough times

해석

A: 이 프로젝트를 작업하는데 2주의 시간이 있어.

B: 그것을 끝내기에 충분한 시간이길 바라.

해설

가산 명사/불가산 명사 구별하여 채우기

문맥상 보기의 time은 ‘시간’을 뜻하는 불가산 명사이므로, 관사가 없는 (c)와 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. 불가산 명사는 복수형으로 쓰일 수 없으므로, 올바른 불가산 명사의 형태인 time을 포함한 (c) enough time이 정답이다.

어휘

work on 작업하다 enough 충분히

2.

A: Neptune and Uranus are about the same size.

B: I read that Uranus is ________ of the two.

(a) larger

(b) the larger

(c) large

(d) a largest

해석

A: 해왕성과 천왕성은 거의 비슷한 크기야.

B: 나는 둘 중에 천왕성이 더 크다고 읽었어.

해설

‘the + 비교급 + of the two’ 채우기

빈칸 뒤에 of the two가 있고, 문맥상 ‘둘 중에 더 큰’이라는 의미가 되어야 자연스러우므로, larger(더 큰)를 포함한 (a)와 (b)가 정답의 후보이다. 비교급에서는 정관사 the를 쓰지 않지만, ‘둘 중에 가장 ~한’이라는 표현 ‘the + 비교급 + of the two’에서는 비교급 뒤에 명사가 생략된 the larger (one)가 천왕성을 가리키고 있으므로 정관사 the를 포함한 (b) the larger가 정답이다.

어휘

Neptune 해왕성 Uranus 천왕성

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3.

The gymnast respects her trainer very much and follows _____ instructions are given to her.

(a) whatever

(b) however

(c) what

(d) which

해석

체조 선수는 그녀의 트레이너를 매우 존경하며 그녀에게 주어진 지시는 무엇이든 따른다.

해설

올바른 복합관계형용사 채우기

빈칸 뒤의 명사 instructions를 수식하여 ‘주어진 지시는 무엇이든’라는 의미가 되어야 하므로 ‘무엇이든’을 뜻하는 복합관계형용사 (a) whatever가 정답이다.

어휘

gymnast 체조 선수 respect 존경하다 trainer 트레이너, 조교 instruction 지시

4.

The orientation session will let new students _____________ themselves with the school.

(a) be familiarized

(b) familiarized

(c) familiarizing

(d) familiarize

해석

예비 교육 시간은 학생들이 학교에 익숙해지도록 할 것이다.

해설

‘5형식 사역동사 + 목적어 + 동사원형’ 채우기

동사 let은 뒤에 '목적어 + 목적격 보어(동사원형)'를 취하는 5형식 사역동사로 쓰인다. 빈칸은 목적격 보어 자리이므로 동사원형인 (d) familiarize가 정답이다.

어휘

orientation 예비 교육, 오리엔테이션 session 시간, 활동, 회의 familiarize 익숙하게 하다

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) For people who wish to start eating healthy food, away staying from junk food is one of the first things to do.

(b) Foods that have little or no nutritional value are generally referred to as junk food.

(c) These often contain high levels of trans fat, which increases the amount of bad cholesterol in the body.

(d) To make healthier food choices, nutritionists encourage consumers to learn how to understand food labels.

해석

(a) 건강한 식사를 시작하고 싶어 하는 사람들에게, 정크 푸드를 멀리하는 것은 가장 먼저 해야 할 일 중의 하나입니다.

(b) 영양가가 적거나 없는 음식은 일반적으로 정크 푸드라 불립니다.

(c) 이것들은 종종 높은 수준의 트랜스 지방을 포함하는데, 트랜스 지방은 체내의 나쁜 콜레스테롤의 양을 증가시킵니다.

(d) 더 건강한 음식을 선택하기 위해서, 영양사들은 소비자들이 식품 라벨을 이해하는 방법을 배울 것을 권장합니다.

해설

(a)에서 away staying이 오면 틀리다. ‘~을 멀리하다’라는 의미로 구동사 stay away를 쓰고, 구동사의 올바른 동명사형은 동사부분에 –ing를 붙여서 만든다. 따라서 (a) away staying이 staying away로 바뀌어야 맞다.

어휘

junk food 정크 푸드 (열량은 높으나 영양가가 낮은 인스턴트식품 등) nutritional 영양의 increase 증가시키다 cholesterol 콜레스테롤 encourage 권장하다

.

.

.

.

.

정답

(c) / (b) / (a) / (d) / (a) away staying à staying away

✅ 설미연쌤 텝스인강 0원으로 무제한 수강 ▶ https://gouk.kr/rFxtbv

✅ 텝스 전레벨 교재 제공! 327/387 한번에 달성 ▶ https://gouk.kr/wh2FDS

✅ 내 텝스 실력 무료로 확인하고 텝스인강 할인쿠폰까지! ▶ https://gouk.kr/aMCRNn