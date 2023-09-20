[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Lisa logs 1b Spotify streams with ‘Money’

(Credit: YG Entertainment) (Credit: YG Entertainment)

Lisa of Blackpink garnered 1 billion plays with solo song “Money,” according to the music platform on Wednesday. It is the first song from a K-pop female musician to achieve the feat. “Money,” the B-side track from her first solo album “Lalisa,” is the most streamed song from a K-pop solo artist on the platform, as is the album for a K-pop solo album. The performance video for “Money” surpassed 900 million views on YouTube as of Tuesday. Separately, the group’s world tour “Born Pink” that began in October last year and ended in Seoul last weekend drew about 1.8 million fans through 34 cities and 66 concerts, said label YG Entertainment on Wednesday. The tour is estimated to have grossed over $265 million. BTS’ V hits Billboard 100 at No. 51

V of BTS landed on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 51 with “Slow Dancing,” according to the latest chart published on Tuesday in the US. The main track from his first solo album “Layover” is his third solo single to enter the main songs chart. It is the highest for the artist whose drama theme song “Christmas Tree” and pre-release from the EP “Love Me Again,” which ranked No. 79 and No. 96, respectively. The single debuted on UK’s Official singles top 100 at No. 24 while the mini album hit Billboard 200 at No. 2, tying the record his bandmates Jimin and Suga hold as K-pop solo artists. It also headed straight to the top of Oricon’s weekly album ranking. Meanwhile, the artist returned from Japan on Monday after promoting his solo album in the country. Le Sserafim amasses 100m views with ‘Unforgiven’ music video

The music video for Le Sserafim’s “Unforgiven (feat. Nile Rodgers)” logged 100 million views on YouTube as of Tuesday, said agency Source Music on Wednesday. The music video for Le Sserafim’s “Unforgiven (feat. Nile Rodgers)” logged 100 million views on YouTube as of Tuesday, said agency Source Music on Wednesday. It is the group’s third video to reach the milestone, following those of debut single “Fearless” and “Antifragile,” the focus track from its second EP of the same title. “Unforgiven” is the titular track from its first full-length album that debuted on Billboard 200 at No. 6. The quintet made it to the top 10 on the main albums chart in the shortest time for a K-pop girl group. Meanwhile, the group visited three cities in Japan -- Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka -- for six sold-out concerts earlier this month. It will resume the tour in Hong Kong on Sept. 30 and move on to Jakarta, Indonesia, and Bangkok, Thailand. Xdinary Heroes to return with 4th EP

