Posco to supply EV parts to Hyundai Motor

Posco International announced Wednesday it has signed with Hyundai Motor Group to supply an additional 3.53 million units of motor core, ramping up its presence in the global mobility industry.

Under the contract starting from 2026, Posco International will provide 2.72 million units of motor core to Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, the carmaker’s first EV plant in the US, for eight years. The other 810,000 units will be supplied to Hyundai’s EV production at home for 10 years.

Adding to last year’s contract, Posco International is supplying a total of 10.38 million motor cores to Hyundai’s electric and hybrid models, the company said.

Motor core, an essential component that boosts the efficiency of EVs, is one of Posco’s cutting-edge technologies. The firm attributed successive contracts to its automotive parts affiliate Posco Mobility Solutions, gaining a foothold in the motor core industry.

By actively forging partnerships, Posco International is building a global network for motor core supply regardless of trade barriers in the EV industry. It is looking forward to producing 5 million motor cores in its key manufacturing plants at China, Mexico, Poland and India by 2030.

“This contract with the automobile industry leader Hyundai is a new milestone in ramping up our presence in the global mobility market, now foraying into North America,” said a Posco International official.