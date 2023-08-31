[Today’s K-pop] Seventeen joins force with New Kids on the Block

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment) (Credit: Pledis Entertainment)



Seventeen will be featured in upcoming music from 1990s sensation New Kids On The Block, according to agency Pledis Entertainment on Thursday. Seventeen will be featured in upcoming music from 1990s sensation New Kids On The Block, according to agency Pledis Entertainment on Thursday. The American quintet has been dropping hints on its social media channel since last week, and tweeted “NKOTB Seventeen” on the day along with the date: Sept. 1. Seventeen reposted the iconic boy band’s “17” post, setting fans abuzz with expectations.

Meanwhile, the 13-member act will tour Japan starting next week. Under the title “Follow to Japan,” it will take to the stage in five domes across the country – in Tokyo, Saitama, Nagoya, Osaka and Fukuoka – up until Dec. 17. Boy band Tempest to return next month

Tempest will bring out a new album on Sept. 20, said agency Yue Hua Entertainment on Thursday. The management company uploaded an image of an automobile’s dashboard signaling that the bandmates are ready to hit full speed with the forthcoming music. It will be about five months since its fourth EP “Calm Before the Storm.” The band was a runner-up for a trophy in television music chart shows with “Dangerous,” main track from the EP. The seven members are set to greet their fans in person in Macau with a concert on Sept. 30. They just wrapped up their Japan gig that was held in Osaka last week and in Tokyo this week. The band debuted in March last year and held its first standalone concert earlier this month in Seoul. Red Velvet to drop ‘Red Flavor’ remix

A rearranged version of Red Velvet’s “Red Flavor” will be released on Thursday, announced label SM Entertainment. “Red Flavor” is the lead single from its summer special EP “The Red Summer” that was dropped in July 2017. The quintet topped a series of music charts and television music shows. The single made Billboard’s “The 100 Greatest K-Pop Songs of the 2010s: Staff List” at No. 2. The accompanying music video surpassed 200 million views on YouTube. The remix is part of a project that reworks songs from SM Entertainment’s artists. The new version will be a house genre tune incorporating percussions and piano sounds. “Red Flavor” also has an orchestra version that was released last year. Taeyang’s dance video logs 100m views

