[Well-curated] Enjoy sports games, ink pen crafting and walking barefoot in nature

Visitors play a bowling game at Lotte World Tower's Legend Heroes in Songpa-gu, eastern Seoul, Aug. 2. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald) Visitors play a bowling game at Lotte World Tower's Legend Heroes in Songpa-gu, eastern Seoul, Aug. 2. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

The indoor sports game center Legend Heroes welcomes visitors and shoppers with a diverse array of exciting games. Located on the third floor of the Lotte World Tower shopping center in Songpa-gu, eastern Seoul, Legend Heroes is filled with the cheers of sports enthusiasts. The game arcade offers various screen sports, which users can enjoy without venturing out into the blistering summer heat. Ranging from archery, bowling, basketball and curling to online first-person shooter games, a total of 10 types of sports-themed games are on offer. One of the most popular games among visitors is the penalty shootout, in which the players compete against an AI-powered goalkeeper. If a player scores several goals in a row, they can experience a special game mode and become a “legend hero.”

Children play archery and pitching games at Lotte World Tower's Legend Heroes in Songpa-gu, eastern Seoul, Aug. 2. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald) Children play archery and pitching games at Lotte World Tower's Legend Heroes in Songpa-gu, eastern Seoul, Aug. 2. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

A football game at Lotte World Tower's Legend Heroes (Legend Heroes) A football game at Lotte World Tower's Legend Heroes (Legend Heroes)

Lotte World Tower is located by Exit No. 10 and 11 at Jamsil Station on Subway Line 2. Visitors can either pay 3,500 won for a single game, or 9,000 won for three different activities. You can also choose to purchase 60-minute, 90-minute and 120-minute tickets to enjoy all games that are offered at Legend Heroes. While a 60-minute ticket costs 13,000 won, 90-minute and 120-minute tickets cost 16,000 won and 19,000 won, respectively. The sports arcade will charge 5,000 won per 30 minutes of additional play time. Legend Heroes is open 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. everyday.

Monami ballpoint pen tips at the Monami concept store in Insa-dong, northern Seoul (Kim Hae-yeon/ The Korea Herald) Monami ballpoint pen tips at the Monami concept store in Insa-dong, northern Seoul (Kim Hae-yeon/ The Korea Herald)

Craft your own ink pen at Monami's concept store Monami, a well-known Korean stationery brand with over six decades of history, has unveiled its Monami Story Lab in the heart of the bustling Insa-dong neighborhood in northern Seoul. Here, visitors are invited to immerse themselves in a unique experience --crafting a personalized fountain pen by blending different inks. Stepping into the store feels like walking into a vibrant laboratory, complete with colorful beakers and an array of neatly displayed stationery items. Meticulous descriptions are noted on Monami's premium pens on display, each presenting the brand's rich history and intricate design elements. If you are looking for a particular type or color, the staff will provide tailored suggestions. Keep an eye out for special edition Monami pens, including those commemorating Korean Independence Day or featuring character designs inspired by Korean folklore.

Visitors look through different kinds of stationery items at the Monami concept store in Insa-dong, northern Seoul. (Kim Hae-yeon/ The Korea Herald) Visitors look through different kinds of stationery items at the Monami concept store in Insa-dong, northern Seoul. (Kim Hae-yeon/ The Korea Herald)

The ink pen crafting experience costs 25,000 won per person. Groups of up to four individuals can participate and each session lasts around 45 minutes. During the experience, a Monami expert will lay out a palette of 15 different types of ink additives and bases. These can be mixed and matched to make over 5000 unique ink shades. Once you have made your desired hue, you can name your own ink and save it in the Monami Story Lab's data. The pen with your signature color can be reordered at any time you want. Monami's pen crafting experience sessions can be reserved online through its official website. Drop-ins are also accepted. Monami's concept store is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

A visitor walks barefoot in the underground “Black Out” zone. (Sumsei Terrarium) A visitor walks barefoot in the underground “Black Out” zone. (Sumsei Terrarium)

Experience nature with your bare feet at Sumsei Terrarium Sumsei Terrarium, a forest-themed exhibition located in eastern Seoul, emulates nature through artificial soil, water, trees and wind. Visitors must walk barefoot throughout the three-story building, starting from the underground floor to the rooftop. In the underground pitch-dark “Black Out” zone, participants have to rely solely on their hands to guide them along the wall, encountering a variety of textures beneath their feet as they navigate their path. On the first floor, the "Water of Dawn" zone lets visitors enjoy the refreshing feeling of water and its calming scent, which heightens every sensation in the terrarium. The second floor, "Heart of Wind," will greet visitors with a gentle breeze. You can not only imagine the wind’s movement but also touch it, hear it and breathe in the freshness of the breeze. On the third floor in "Sumsei Forest," visitors will encounter all the aforementioned zones at once. Fruit desserts and herbal tea will be served to complement the experience.

A visitor rests on a stone bench in the “Sumsei Forest” zone. (Sumsei Terrarium) A visitor rests on a stone bench in the “Sumsei Forest” zone. (Sumsei Terrarium)