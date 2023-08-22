[Reading Korea Through Books] K-dramas and movies through Japanese eyes

This year is known as the 20th anniversary of the start of the Korean Wave in Japan, which many consider to be when “Love Sonata” first aired in Japan on NHK in April 2003. Since then, the popularity of Korean dramas and films hasn't been continuous, however. For younger generations in Japan, the Korean Wave, and in particular the ways Korean TV dramas and films are portrayed, have long been presumed something for older generations.

After former President Lee Myung-bak visited the Dokdo islets on Aug 10, 2012, which Japan claims as its territory, TV dramas and shows suddenly disappeared from Japanese television.

Following the visit, there was no new “wave” in Japan until “Crash Landing on You” was introduced there in the first half of 2020.

“(Before 2020, when any Korean cultural product was introduced to Japanese viewers), it was done in a way that was even more old-fashioned and countrified than the real product. It was oriented toward the boom in older Japanese female viewers. For instance, the color of the poster would be changed to a tacky pink, and the title would be rephrased in a strange way, with the subject matter confined to rom-coms only; it made you feel embarrassed,” Aya Narikawa, the author of “Why Korean Dramas and Films? (direct translation),” told The Korea Herald in fluent Korean during an interview. “What drove me was that I wanted to introduce Korean culture as it is, not as something cheap or out of style,” she said.

The author, a former reporter for the Asahi Shimbun, one of Japan's largest newspapers, wrote the book based on many actual requests and questions that were raised in the past three years, making her feel that Korean culture has since become mainstream.

What are the reasons for the recent resurgence of interest in Korean cultural products?

Before the pandemic broke out, Narikawa explained that there weren't many options for watching Korean dramas other than renting DVDs or watching them on paid cable TV, she said.

But Netflix, which boomed during the early pandemic, acquiring 2 million subscribers in Japan in 2021 alone, presented a variety of new options.

Before then, for movies, “A Moment to Remember,” a 2004 romance melodrama film based on the 2001 Japanese television drama, "Pure Soul," had remained the most-watched Korean movie in Japan for 15 years.

But when Bong Joon-ho’s Academy Award-winning “Parasite” was released in 2020, it took that title from “A Moment to Remember."