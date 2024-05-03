[팟캐스트] (581) 카카오게임즈엔 더 이상 '마이클'이 없다?

진행자: 김혜연, Kevin Lee Selzer

[KH Explains] No more 'Michael' at Kakao Games

기사 요약: 사내 영어이름 사용 대신 한글 본명에 '님' 호칭 도입한 카카오게임즈

Amid major reform push at Kakao, game developer affiliate moves to stop using English names in office

카카오사가 대대적인 개혁이 추진되는 가운데 게임 개발사 계열사들이 영문 명칭 사용 중단 움직임을 보이고 있다

*reform push 개혁 촉구

*affiliate 계열사

[1] Kakao Games has decided to scrap using English names among its employees, becoming the first Kakao affiliate to backtrack on the IT front-runner’s attempt to make a more bottom-up working environment with open communication.

카카오 게임즈는 직원들 사이에서 영어 이름을 사용하는 것을 폐지하기로 결정하여 개방적인 커뮤니케이션으로 보다 상향식 근무 환경을 만들려는 IT 선두 주자의 시도를 철회한 최초의 카카오 계열사가 되었습니다.

*scrap 폐기하다, 버리다

*backtrack (의견 등을) 철회하다

[2] Kakao Games CEO Han Sang-woo, whose English name is Michael, announced the decision in a meeting with employees on April 17, noting that there had been confusion as its workers had to use English names inside the company but went by their Korean names for external communication.

영어 이름이 마이클(Michael)인 한상우 카카오게임즈 대표는 4월 17일 직원들과의 회의에서 직원들이 회사 내부에서 영어 이름을 사용해야 하지만 외부 의사소통을 위해 한국 이름을 사용하면서 혼란이 있었다고 언급하며 이 같은 결정을 발표했습니다.

*confusion 혼란, 혼동

*external 외부의

[3] Instead of using English names, Han said the employees will now add “nim” at the end of each other’s Korean name when addressing one another. Nim is an honorific suffix used in the Korean language to show respect. Compared to adding nim at the end of hierarchically ranked job titles, adding it to the end of employee names shows respect to individuals in an egalitarian manner.

영어 이름을 사용하는 대신, 한씨는 직원들이 이제 서로의 한국 이름 뒤에 "님"을 추가할 것이라고 말했습니다. 님은 한국어에서 존경을 표현하기 위해 사용되는 존칭 접미사입니다. 계층적으로 순위가 매겨진 직함 뒤에 님을 추가하는 것과 비교하여, 직원 이름 뒤에 님을 추가하는 것은 평등한 방식으로 개인에 대한 존경을 보여줍니다.

*honorific 존경을 나타내는, 경칭의

*egalitarian 평등주의(자)의

[4] Kakao Games said the exact timing for the implementation of the new name system has not been determined yet, adding that the employees have already been using both English names and the nim suffix for Korean names.

카카오게임즈는 새 이름 제도의 정확한 시행 시기는 아직 정해지지 않았다며 직원들이 이미 한글 이름에 영어 이름과 님 접미사를 모두 사용해왔다고 밝혔습니다.

*implementation 새 제도 이행, 시행

*suffix 접미사

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20240428050174

[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]

아이튠즈(아이폰):https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2

네이버 오디오 클립(아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404

팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638