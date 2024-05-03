Korea Season 'breaks' off in Paris with powerful dance performances

1Million, a Seoul-based dance studio, performs at the Chatelet Theatre in Paris on Thursday. (Culture Ministry)

PARIS -- In the Chatelet Theatre in Paris on Thursday, two dance groups joined forces for a performance to officially kick off Korea Season 2024, an annual program organized by the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange.

Titled "Urban Pulse Uprising," South Korea's 1Million and the French Pockemon Crew showcased a performance encompassing various street dance genres, including K-pop, hip-hop and breakdancing for the audience that packed the 1,600-seat theater.

The performance also celebrated the inclusion of breaking, which originated in the US in the 1970s, in this summer's Paris Olympics program as a new sport.

“There is a technical part and also artistic part just like figure skating,” Lia Kim, a choreographer and co-founder of 1Million, told reporters on Thursday.

“Korean B-boys have been sweeping international competitions, so I have high expectations for Korea’s breaking team,” noted Back Koo-young, a choreographer and member of 1Million.

Riyad Fghani, the artistic director of Pockemon Crew, founded in the 1990s, said he predicts teams from South Korea, France and the US to be strong contenders for the finals.

Five Korean breaking competitors will face off in the Olympic Qualifier Series in May and June, aiming to secure a spot in the Olympics. From Aug. 9 to 10, Place de la Concorde in Paris will host the competition where 16 of the world's top B-boys and B-girls will vie for Olympic medals.