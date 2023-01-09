[Reading Korea Through Books] Peers' admiration, big office job, house in Seoul: A dream or source of heartache?

"Tale of Department Head Kim at a Conglomerate Who Owns a House in Seoul" by first-time writer Song Hee-koo is a three-volume series about characters who work at a large conglomerate in Seoul. The last of the series hit local bookshelves in November 2021.

The title may raise questions about the "ideal" image of a middle-class worker in South Korea. It would be someone who owns a house -- preferably in Seoul -- and works at a big company like Samsung, LG or SK and ultimately becomes a department head who sits on the executive board.

That’s one of them, at least.

A survey by HN Investment and Securities revealed what people think constitutes a “middle-class” household. For many, the definition of middle class is a family of four earning an average 6.86 million won ($5,500) a month and spending 4.27 million won of that, with total assets of 940 million won and property worth 840 million won.

“Tale of Department Head Kim at a Conglomerate Who Owns a House in Seoul” came out in 2021 as the prices of seemingly everything -- be it stocks, property or cryptocurrencies -- were going up. Suddenly everyone was talking about real estate. This phenomenon lasted throughout 2020 and 2021, until the property and stock markets began tumbling early last year.

The first volume of the trilogy follows Kim, who is overconfident and pays a lot of attention to what other people think about him. He feels jealous when he sees his younger colleagues' cars are imports. On the other hand, he cares little for his subordinates when it comes to work, disregarding reports from the youngest employee. Ultimately, his mindset catches up to him and he is let go for lacking team spirit.

The book shows how individuals deal with the situations they face at work, offering realistic characters in even more realistic settings.

The story follows Kim as he pours his retirement package into a newly built property soon after being laid off. Lured in by the possibility of renting it out to Starbucks, he is ecstatic about the idea of having a secure monthly income from such a highly sought-after renter.

However, as is the case for many South Koreans searching for post-retirement security, he is cheated out of his plan. His failure echoes the struggles of retired Koreans who resort to opening a convenience store or fried chicken franchise. The keen understanding of how financially bleak life after retirement can become is the underlying theme in this story.

“Department ead Kim and other people in similar positions, you could say, are successful beyond the middle class. I wanted to pull back the curtain and show the problems these seemingly well-off people like Kim have," the author told The Korea Herald in a recent interview.

Members of the older generation valued the pursuit of society's standards and constantly compared themselves with others. But now, they are left suffering with a sense of inferiority, Song said. “What they face in the end often is quite tragic,” he added.

The country’s younger generations are not free of constant comparison with others either, which is well described in the second book that follows an assistant manager who pursues a life of immediate satisfaction under the popular catchphrase “YOLO,” shorthand for “You only live once.”

"Now people are swamped with information and seeing what other people have, and they try to mimic it," he noted.

While comparing ourselves to others is part of human nature, whether or not we decide to become cynical or negative is an individual choice, he said.

"Some just give up (on the idea of saving) amid soaring property prices, turning instead toward more affordable overconsumption to ease their feelings of deprivation. In addition, some lose patience and seek a quick return on more short-term investments," the 38-year-old author said.