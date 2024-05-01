Bucheon Art Center to present Lim Yunchan recital

Most Popular
Bucheon Art Center to present Lim Yunchan recitalBy Park Ga-young
Published : May 1, 2024 - 14:06
The Bucheon Art Center will celebrate its first anniversary with a four-day festival and recital by pianist Lim Yunchan.
To mark one year since its opening on May 19, the center will host a four-day festival from May 16 to 20, featuring performances by renowned classical musicians including pianist Paik Kun-Woo, pianist-and-conductor Kim Sun-wook, pianist Jung Kyu-bin, cellist Choi Ha-young and more. Following this celebration, Lim's recital will take place June 17 as part of his nationwide tour which will begin on June 7 at the Seoul Arts Center.
Lim's recital will comprise Mendelssohn’s "Songs Without Words," Tchaikovsky’s "The Seasons," and Moussorgsky’s "Pictures at an Exhibition."
The pianist was originally scheduled to perform Trois Nouvelles Etudes, B. 130 and 12 Etudes, Op. 10 and Op. 25, but the program was later changed.
An official from Lim's Korean management Moc Production stated that the decision for the change was rooted in the young artist's passion for studying and performing new pieces.
Lim, who performed in a series of concerts with conductor Marin Alsop and the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra last week, was spotted at Carnegie Hall in New York on Saturday, attending his teacher Sohn Min-soo's recital.
Lim performed Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2 with conductor Alsop and the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra on April 25, 26 and 28.
