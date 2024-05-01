Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Yoon, Lee end first talks with differences, agree to meet more

    Yoon, Lee end first talks with differences, agree to meet more
  2. 2

    What is Hybe’s next move?

    What is Hybe’s next move?
  3. 3

    China outpaces Korea in smaller OLED shipments for 1st time

    China outpaces Korea in smaller OLED shipments for 1st time
  4. 4

    Medical profs at top hospitals suspend surgeries, clinics

    Medical profs at top hospitals suspend surgeries, clinics
  5. 5

    [Herald Interview] Mom’s Touch seeks to replicate success in Japan

    [Herald Interview] Mom’s Touch seeks to replicate success in Japan
  1. 6

    Police to open alleged stalking probe over pastor over Dior bag scandal

    Police to open alleged stalking probe over pastor over Dior bag scandal
  2. 7

    'Queen of Tears' finale sets record viewership ratings as tvN's most-watched series ending

    'Queen of Tears' finale sets record viewership ratings as tvN's most-watched series ending
  3. 8

    Samsung chip business back on track, logs W1.9tr operating profit in Q1

    Samsung chip business back on track, logs W1.9tr operating profit in Q1
  4. 9

    [News Focus] Lee tells Yoon that he has governed without political dialogue

    [News Focus] Lee tells Yoon that he has governed without political dialogue
  5. 10

    Seoul to deploy more military doctors to fill med prof void

    Seoul to deploy more military doctors to fill med prof void
지나쌤

Bucheon Art Center to present Lim Yunchan recital

By Park Ga-young

Published : May 1, 2024 - 14:06

    • Link copied

Lim Yunchan (Decca Classics) Lim Yunchan (Decca Classics)

The Bucheon Art Center will celebrate its first anniversary with a four-day festival and recital by pianist Lim Yunchan.

To mark one year since its opening on May 19, the center will host a four-day festival from May 16 to 20, featuring performances by renowned classical musicians including pianist Paik Kun-Woo, pianist-and-conductor Kim Sun-wook, pianist Jung Kyu-bin, cellist Choi Ha-young and more. Following this celebration, Lim's recital will take place June 17 as part of his nationwide tour which will begin on June 7 at the Seoul Arts Center.

Lim's recital will comprise Mendelssohn’s "Songs Without Words," Tchaikovsky’s "The Seasons," and Moussorgsky’s "Pictures at an Exhibition."

The pianist was originally scheduled to perform Trois Nouvelles Etudes, B. 130 and 12 Etudes, Op. 10 and Op. 25, but the program was later changed.

An official from Lim's Korean management Moc Production stated that the decision for the change was rooted in the young artist's passion for studying and performing new pieces.

Lim, who performed in a series of concerts with conductor Marin Alsop and the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra last week, was spotted at Carnegie Hall in New York on Saturday, attending his teacher Sohn Min-soo's recital.

Lim performed Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2 with conductor Alsop and the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra on April 25, 26 and 28.

More from Headlines