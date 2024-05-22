FM Cho calls for 'coherent' AI governance to ensure responsible, inclusive use

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul delivers an opening speech at the start of the AI Global Forum at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology on Wednesday, held in the follow-up to the AI Summit the previous day. (Yonhap)

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul called Wednesday for concerted efforts for a "coherent" international governance framework to ensure the responsible and inclusive use of artificial intelligence amid complex ethical and economic challenges.

Cho made the call during a forum held in the follow-up to Tuesday's AI Summit, pointing out that the emergence of AI has created unique challenges that policymakers are "ill-equipped to tackle alone."

"Generative AI transcends national borders, impacting diverse domains, each with distinct ethical, technical and economic implications," Cho said in an opening speech at the AI Global Forum.

"Against the plethora of governance initiatives, it is crucial that the international community coordinate these multiple efforts to avoid fragmentation and to strive for coherence to an operable international governance framework," Cho said.

Cho said that the fragmentation in the AI governance has led to a patchwork of regulations, complicating compliance for industries and creating ambiguities in AI-related domains.

As a leading producer of AI equipment and a country with a robust AI ecosystem, South Korea is "well-placed" to assume unique roles and responsibilities in the global AI governance framework, Cho said.

"Korea can also help shape the rules of the road in conformity with the foundational values we collectively hold dear, such as human rights, the rule of law and freedom of speech," he said.

Cho expressed hope that the forum will provide a "timely platform" to help align on priorities of AI governance -- innovation, safety and inclusivity.

During the AI Summit on Tuesday, co-hosted by South Korea and Britain, the participants adopted a declaration on promoting safe, innovative and inclusive AI to address challenges and opportunities associated with the new technology. (Yonhap)