Naver founder calls for different AI models to reflect cultural diversity

The founder of Naver Corp., the operator of South Korea's biggest internet portal, has called for the creation of various artificial intelligence models to reflect cultural diversity at a global AI summit, the company said Wednesday.

"We need to develop various AI models that understand different cultural and environmental context of each region and provide colorful perspectives," Lee Hae-jin, currently Naver's global investment officer, said during the leaders' session of the AI Seoul Summit held Tuesday.

The leaders' session was hosted by President Yoon Suk Yeol and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the first day of the two-day AI Seoul Summit.

Leaders from the Group of Seven countries -- the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan -- also attended, with tech industry leaders, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong and representatives from OpenAI, Google, Microsoft and Meta.

Lee expressed concern about the danger of only a few AI models, which would limit future generations' perspective on history and culture.

"Unlike search engines that allow users to select information from various search results of a certain keyword, AI gives no choice but to accept its answer," Lee said, noting such a characteristic can have a huge impact on children.

"Naver will provide technological support to create various AI models that respect and understand the cultures and values of different regions with responsibility so that countries around the world can have an independent, sovereign AI," he added.

Naver plans to unveil its AI Safety Framework next month as part of efforts to enhance innovation and inclusiveness in AI technologies.

On Tuesday, the AI Seoul Summit adopted a declaration on promoting safe, innovative and inclusive AI to address challenges and opportunities associated with the technology.

The AI Global Forum is set to take place at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology on the following day to discuss actions to create an effective AI governance. (Yonhap)